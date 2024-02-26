Snowies, Skunks, and Salamanders: ‘Wild Florida’ is a Gem

With its extraordinary wealth of picturesque wildlife, Florida has no shortage of talented nature photographers. Carlton Ward, Jr.’s prowling panthers and Mac Stone’s swooping snail kites have done much to raise the profile of these endangered species. Kirstin Hines’s new book, Wild Florida: An Animal Odyssey (University Press of Florida, 2023) adds a bold new entry to this list, profiling more than 100 Florida species with stunning photographs and stories of their sightings.

Animal Stories

As a biologist, Hines had become accustomed to finding, as she puts it, “stories in numbers”: biological surveys to track the health of wild populations. And yet, among the tape measures, scales, and other equipment, she felt more compelled by the stories she could frame through her camera. And the lengthy, adventurous, and often serendipitous process of capturing these images.

How fortunate we are that she did. Wild Florida‘s images range from playful to poignant, sun-drenched and colorful to nocturnal and shadowy. She specializes in tightly focused compositions that resemble portraits, revealing not just patterns and textures of diverse species, but the personalities of individual animals. I found myself equally charmed by the brilliant American Flamingo as the sleek – if not particularly well-loved – South American Cane Toad.

After all, don’t all of Florida’s unique species deserve their moment in the sun? Or, in some cases, the moon?

Bats to Butterflies

Alongside the photos, Wild Florida offers thought-provoking essays and accounts of observing her subjects. Chapters are divided into topics that highlight Florida’s biodiversity – “Tropical,” “Temperate,” and “Blended” – as well as the challenges of wildlife conservation in the nation’s third most populous state (“Reserves” and “Coexistence”).

“Helping,” a chapter devoted to wildlife rescue efforts, backyard habitat-building, and other animal-serving interventions, is a particularly inspiring addition. Here you can learn about the captive breeding program that helped save endemic Miami Blue butterfly and Zoo Miami’s Bat Lab, which provides habitat and education around the Florida Bonneted Bat.

There’s a charming element of adventure to Hines’s stories of patiently waiting for animals. But they are also instructive: a trained eye that illuminates both the natural history of Florida species and the pressures they face.

Discovery Awaits

Wild Florida: An Animal Odyssey will appeal equally to young readers drawn to its irresistible photography and more mature readers immersed in its stories. From American Alligators to Zebra Longwings, there is so much to discover!

