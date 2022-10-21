So You Want To Be a South Pasadena Commissioner?

Elections for two commission seats in South Pasadena are almost five months away, but anyone who might be interested in making a run for a seat needs to decide soon.

According to a statement released last week by South Pasadena City Hall, the municipal election is scheduled for March 14, 2023. Qualifying, however, begins Tuesday, Nov. 1, at noon and ends at the same time Tuesday, Nov. 15.

To be a candidate in the election, you must have been a resident of South Pasadena for at least one year and be “a duly qualified elector of the city,” which means you are registered to vote.

The election will be for two commissioners who will serve four-year terms, according to the release. The city is not divided into wards and districts so the seats are at-large, meaning the top two vote-getters among the entire field will win the election.

According to the South Pasadena website, Vice Mayor Thomas B. Reid and Commissioner Bonnie L. Quick will see their terms expire in March after three years in office. Of the three remaining seats on the commission, two are filled until 2025 and the other until 2026.

A city official said the reason for the difference in terms is that a referendum in 2020 changed all commissioners’ terms from three to four years.

An informational meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 10 a.m. at City Hall, 7404 Sunset Drive South. The meeting is informational only, and attendance is not required to run for office.

For more information about qualifying or the election, call 727-347-4171 or email cityhall@mysouthpasadena.com.