SO49 Hosts 11th Annual Car Show

Florida’s typical sunny disposition makes the state an ideal place for year-round outdoor events. Unfortunately, some days just aren’t as bright as others. Saturday, February 1, Gulfport experienced an off day. But, the ugly weather didn’t put the brakes on 11th Annual SO Classic Car Show at Trolley Market Square, 4901 Tangerine Ave. S.

Over 30 cars and hundreds of car enthusiasts showed up for car talk, gawking and to support the veterans of VETSports, the Boca Ciega High School JROTC and Azalea Middle School’s Drumline.

For the past six months So49 Business Association’s Jeri and Philip Reed worked to organize the event.

“I like looking at the cars, they are just really amazing,” said Jeri. “The car owners put so much time, money and energy into their cars.”

The SO Classic Car Show is a free event that supports local charities. This year’s benefactor was VETSports. Founded in 2012 by three combat Veterans, VETSports aims to set the standard for how to improve veteran’s physical, mental and emotional health through sports, physical activity and community involvement. VETSports provides thousands of veterans nationwide with opportunities to reintegrate into their communities through sports, community service, events and partnership.