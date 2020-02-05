SO49 Hosts 11th Annual Car Show

F
Dick Casey showcases his pride and joy at the 11th Annual SO Classic Car Show at Trolley Market Square on Saturday, February 1. “It’s a 1958 Austin-Healey, but was built in 1957. The original owner was killed in Vietnam and this car was put into storage for 35 years after that,” explained Casey. “I acquired the vehicle from a friend in Phoenix, Arizona and restored it to its original condition. I enjoy showing this car off; it’s a little hobby of mine.”
lorida’s typical sunny disposition makes the state an ideal place for year-round outdoor events. Unfortunately, some days just aren’t as bright as others. Saturday, February 1, Gulfport experienced an off day. But, the ugly weather didn’t put the brakes on 11th Annual SO Classic Car Show at Trolley Market Square, 4901 Tangerine Ave. S.
Over 30 cars and hundreds of car enthusiasts showed up for car talk, gawking and to support the veterans of VETSports, the Boca Ciega High School JROTC and Azalea Middle School’s Drumline.
For the past six months So49 Business Association’s Jeri and Philip Reed worked to organize the event.
“I like looking at the cars, they are just really amazing,” said Jeri. “The car owners put so much time, money and energy into their cars.”
The SO Classic Car Show is a free event that supports local charities. This year’s benefactor was VETSports. Founded in 2012 by three combat Veterans, VETSports aims to set the standard for how to improve veteran’s physical, mental and emotional health through sports, physical activity and community involvement. VETSports provides thousands of veterans nationwide with opportunities to reintegrate into their communities through sports, community service, events and partnership.
The Boca Ciega High School (BCHS) JROTC stood strong and proud during the presentation of colors for 11th Annual SO Classic Car Show at Trolley Market Square on Saturday, February 1. Taps was performed by Teresa Warren (not pictured), the BCHS student’s first solo performance.
Co-founder of VETSports, Taylor Eurruela, Gulfport City Councilmember Dan Liedtke and VETSports member Andrew Bennett present the 2019 Beach Volleyball Tournament winner plaques at Gulfport Trolley Market Square, Saturday, February 1, during the SO49 Business Association’s 11th Annual SO Classic Car Show. This past November, Gulfport raised almost $7,000 during its annual Beach Volleyball tournament for VETSports.
Bob Guthrie of Seminole, a Vietnam Airforce Veteran: “It’s a reproduction, I had it built up in North Carolina. It’s a 1934 pickup with a Chevy engine, power windows and air-conditioning. I like to go to these shows because you get to meet people with the same likes and dislikes with vehicles. Plus, the people who come to see it, that’s what’s nice about going to shows, it brings back memories of maybe a vehicle they had at the time.”