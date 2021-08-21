Solid Waste Fees to Go Up in Pinellas

The disposal fees for municipal solid waste, commercial and yard waste are about to go up from $42.15 to $44.70 per ton, according to a Pinellas County press release Thursday, August 19.

The proposed average 6 percent increase will go into effect October 1, 2021 and is part of a three-year rate increase plan approved by the Board of County Commissioners in 2019, according to the county.

“Prior to this three-year increase, the Pinellas County Department of Solid Waste has kept its disposal rate unchanged for the past 30 years and will still be the lowest in the market area once rates have been adjusted,” said Paul Sacco, director of Pinellas County Department of Solid Waste.

The county says that the additional revenue from the increase should offset the future revenue lost when the county’s 30-year power purchase agreement with Duke Energy expires in 2024. The county says that the increase will also be necessary to fund operations and maintenance expenses for the waste-to-energy facility, landfill and several solid waste programs.

The county is also looking to raise other fees, including that for tires (from $110 to $125 per ton, with no flat rate), and the out-of-county municipal solid waste, commercial waste, and yard waste surcharge (to $44.70 per ton in addition to the $44.70 per ton fee)

The Board of County Commissioners will discuss the proposed increases during the second public hearing for the FY22 budget on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at 6 p.m.

The flat rate for passenger vehicles, unmodified pickup trucks and vans, special handling services fee, contractor surcharge and the special rate for Christmas trees remain unchanged, according to the county.

The Solid Waste Technical Management Committee, an advisory body to the BoCC made up of private and public sector solid waste professionals and private entities, reviewed and approved the increases.

For more, visit pinellascounty.org/solidwaste.

