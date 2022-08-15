“Something Clean,” the current production at Studio Grand Central is a challenging, yet essential story told from a profoundly moving perspective. The play revolves around a mother named Charlotte (played by Debbie Yones) as she tries to cope when her 20-year-old son – and only child – gets convicted of raping a fellow college student.

Debbie Yones is stunning in her portrayal of a mother on the razor’s edge of a breaking point, giving a powerhouse performance. Charlotte is determined to find answers as to how she could have missed the traits of a rapist in her child that she was dearly close to and gave all her best at raising him to be a good man.

Charlotte is a woman trying to piece together the shattered pieces of her life, fearing if she is truthful, the rest of her world will also break. She volunteers at a sexual abuse survivors clinic near her home. She doesn’t give her full name, or her family’s recent history for fear of being rejected and ostracized. Choosing to be called Charlie, Charlotte befriends an affable staff worker who helps her become a volunteer. Charlotte hides the truth about where she is volunteering from her husband, who thinks she is volunteering at a homeless shelter.

Ward Smith has assembled a crackerjack team of actors for this production. Alan Mohney, Jr., plays Charlotte’s husband, Doug. He tries to care for his wife but also feels lost and alone in despair – a delicate balance for any actor to accomplish, and Mohney does so with great focus. The character of Joey, a volunteer staffer at the clinic, is played well by Troy Brooks. Joey is the perfect counterpoint for Charlotte and Doug.

Packed within this 85-minute emotional roller coaster with no intermission are scenes that happen in rapid-fire succession, with multiple locations switching sharply with the aid of the creative lighting of technical director Michael Horn. Given the intimate physical space of the roughly 40-seat studio theater, the set pieces of the multiple locations overlapped each other. At times each actor would merely have to pivot with a dramatic light change, and their character would be in a different scene. These artistic and technical elements added to the overall theme of the story of characters with fractured lives trying to mend the pieces together.

This play is intense with some gut-wrenching emotional scenes that may be difficult to watch, yet it’s masterfully performed. Thank you to Studio Grand Central for taking on this play. For this production, Studio Grand Central has partnered with the Suncoast Center, a local non-profit that provides support services for sexual assault survivors. Information about their services is in the studio’s lobby. There will be a talkback with staff members from the Suncoast Center after the August 27 performance of Something Clean at Studio Grand Central.

Something Clean Studio Grand Central, 2260 1st Ave. S., St. Pete. Through Aug. 28: Thurs.-Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 8 p.m.; Sun., 3 p.m. $35. 727-202-7019; studiograndcentral.com