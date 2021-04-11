Sonia Plotnick Women’s Health Fund Scholarships

To be eligible, applicants must be enrolled in a healthcare-related field, have a 3.0 or higher GPA, have a record of community involvement and be a woman who self identifies as a lesbian.

The Sonia Plotnick Women’s Health Fund “believes that by providing financial assistance for education, as well as for healthcare costs, we are ensuring that the medical community has providers and staff that support the LGBTQ community,” writes Carol A. Vitelli, chairperson for the SPHF. “In addition, to further our support of Black women, at least one of the two scholarships will be awarded to a woman of color.”