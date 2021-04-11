Sonia Plotnick Women’s Health Fund Scholarships

Sonia Plotnick Women’s Health Fund is a nonprofit that has been in Gulfport for over 24 years. For the fifth year in a row, the organization is offering scholarships at St. Petersburg College. SPHF offers two $1000 scholarships ($500/per semester) for Fall 2021/Spring 2022.
To be eligible, applicants must be enrolled in a healthcare-related field, have a 3.0 or higher GPA, have a record of community involvement and be a woman who self identifies as a lesbian.
The Sonia Plotnick Women’s Health Fund “believes that by providing financial assistance for education, as well as for healthcare costs, we are ensuring that the medical community has providers and staff that support the LGBTQ community,” writes Carol A. Vitelli, chairperson for the SPHF. “In addition, to further our support of Black women, at least one of the two scholarships will be awarded to a woman of color.”
Applicants must apply before May 19 at spcollegefoundation.spcollege.edu/apply or call the SPC Foundation at 727-341-3302. For more, visit sphf.org.