Free Sailing for Gravely Ill on St. Pete Beach

What is it about saltwater that soothes the soul? That’s a question Captain Dan Peretz gets asked often. The longtime sailor and president of Dolphin Landings, A Charter Boat Company founded Soothe Our Souls 10 years ago, after close friend with a terminal illness, Art Nicholson, wished to spend his last months sailing with loved ones.

Peretz founded nonprofit 501(c)(3) Soothe Our Souls to honor Nicholson. After seeing the therapeutic impact sailing the local waters had, Peretz founded SOS to provide free sailing excursions to those with serious health challenges as well as their caregivers.

The nonprofit has had success over the last decade, building a large base of volunteers. SOS hosts their free sailing experience on the first Sunday of each month, rotating various health professionals aboard the boat to engage passengers in healing activities like meditation and yoga, or educate them on nutrition and healthy habits.

SOS has grown so much that it recently opened a permanent space. Located in the nearly 100 year-old building formerly owned by the Boca Ciega Sail and Power Squadron in Treasure Island, Soothe Our Souls’ waterfront event space hosts weddings, retreats, and fundraisers.

Soothe Our Souls has dubbed every fourth Wednesday of the month to be “Wellness Wednesday.” Next week’s event theme is “Why Knots?” The workshop starts with meditation and yoga and ends with a lesson in creating sailing knot drink coasters taught by Peretz.

More info on Soothe Our Souls.