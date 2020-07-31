Sounds Good, Looks Great

Back in the day, ahem, music and art lovers couldn’t wait to buy a new album by their favorite artist. Not just for the music, but also for the cool cover art. Eight-tracks, cassettes and digital music, while still featuring great art, quelled some of that excitement until the resurgence of vinyl in the mid-2000s.

The Mize Gallery in St. Petersburg is taking album art love one step further. An open call drew sixty artists to reimagine iconic album covers for an exhibit titled “Sounds Good,” that launches with a virtual opening next week.

“We have done exhibits based on films and TV in the past and thought music would be the next fun theme,” said Chad Mize. “We really enjoy pop culture at Mize.”

Each piece of art was required to be square format, like an album cover.

“Mediums for this exhibit are two dimensional, wall-hanging works in acrylic, oil, collage or multimedia,” said Mize, a multimedia artist who specializes in murals, graphic design and fine art.

Mize Gallery, at 689 Dr. MLK Jr. St. N., Unit C, opened in March of 2018 and has hosted over 25 exhibits since opening day, with new exhibits featured monthly.

All album cover works are for sale.

Check out the virtual opening at 7 p.m. on Friday, August 7 on Facebook Live, and at 8 p.m. on Instagram Live.