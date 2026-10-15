South Pasadena Approves EMS Funding Increase, Sets Election

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The South Pasadena City Commission approved an increase in county funding for the City’s emergency medical services (EMS) on Oct. 13. Commissioners also set the date for the City’s next municipal election and heard updates on plans to renovate City Hall and the former fire station.

The agreement with the Pinellas County Emergency Medical Services Authority provides $1,426,905 for advanced life support (ALS) first-responder services in fiscal year 2026-27. That’s an increase of $93,840, or 7%, from the previous year.

The agreement also raises the most the county will pay the City back for certain work from $75 to $80 per hour. This includes medical training, public education programs, and work to improve emergency medical services.

The agreement sets vehicle reimbursement limits at $375,000 for rescue units, $200,000 for medic units, and $75,000 for staff vehicles. The county will also provide a learning management system instead of paying the City back for one.

The Commission approved the amendment 4-0. Commissioner Gail Neidinger was absent.

Municipal Election

The Commission voted 4-0 to approve Resolution 2026-09, which sets the City’s next municipal election for March 9, 2027.

Two Commission seats will be on the ballot. Candidates can qualify starting at noon Nov. 2. Qualifying ends at noon Nov. 16.

The City will hold an informational meeting for people thinking about running on Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. at City Hall.

Under the resolution, Precinct 214 will vote at the Crystal Bay Hotel, 7401 Central Ave. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

City Renovations

During department reports, staff gave updates on plans to renovate the former fire station at 911 Oleander Way and the current City Hall.

Early design work on the former fire station is complete, and engineers are working on drawings.

The City’s 2026-27 budget includes $400,000 to renovate the former fire station. According to the City’s capital improvement plan, City Hall employees will work out of the building while crews renovate their offices.

Once the City Hall work is done, the Community Improvement Department will move into the former fire station.

The budget also includes $1.34 million for City Hall renovations. The money could come from the state or from insurance. Staff said talks about the project have begun.

Other City Business

The Commission approved a detailed breakdown of the City’s $15.77 million budget, which commissioners adopted in September. The document lays out spending for each department and project. It helps the City track costs and plan purchases.

Staff also reported progress on a redevelopment overlay district the City is creating with Forward Pinellas. The proposed changes would update the current development rules to attract new businesses along Pasadena Avenue and Gulfport Boulevard. Staff plan to present it to the Commission at a future meeting.

The City has also started working with Matrix Consulting Group on a study of City fees. The study will review the fees to make sure they meet state requirements. It should be finished by the end of December.

The next South Pasadena Commission meeting is Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m.

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