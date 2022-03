Summers here! Looking for a chance to break out the picnic blanket?

The City of South Pasadena Block Party brings the live music, food, fun for kids, and a full-blown car show to Bay View Park (7054 Sunset Drive, South Pasadena) from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. They’ll have a boat display, fire truck, and police demonstration, too.

See more at mysouthpasadena.com.