South Pasadena Candidates State Their Case

Six candidates are vying for two open seats on the South Pasadena City Commission in the upcoming March election. All but one of them responded to our questionnaire.

The Gabber reached out to each candidate at the email address provided on his or her qualifying documents at the city clerk’s office. They are listed below in the order that they submitted their responses.

All commission seats in South Pasadena are at-large, and the top two overall vote-getters will be declared the winners.

Michael Burgmaier has lived in South Pasadena seven and a half years, and is a retired fire lieutenant who served Pinellas County for 32 years. He has never held an elected office and was prompted to run by residents in his community who discussed their concerns about the city.

Burgmaier wants to work on alleviating the traffic concerns his fellow residents, saying that some side-street entrances, driveways, and business entryways have become dangerous since the installation of the SunRunner bus lane. “As citizens of South Pasadena, most citizens feel we should have had a voice or a referendum vote on the construction of the bus lane,” he said.

Marj Lorand has lived in the city for 35 years and is a retired educator and school administrator.

“Several years ago, I became concerned about the direction our city appeared to be going in plans for redevelopment. I regularly attend meetings, contact city staff, and speak out in public comment opportunities on those issues. Often, I have found that many of the plans are at odds with the residential feel of our city,” Lorand said when asked what prompted her to run.

“We have a terrific location on Boca Ciega Bay and I want to protect it from misuse and overdevelopment. Most folks I know agree that we want to keep the city the tranquil place that it is to live.”

A newcomer to public office if elected, Lorand outlined three major goals for the city: responsible redevelopment, protecting Boca Ciega Bay, and improving public participation in city government.

Gail Neidinger is a 30-year resident; she and her husband bought their home in the city in December 1992. She retired after a career that included several senior management positions in telecommunications, financial investments, and college education.

Neidinger is a former city commissioner, having served three three-year terms that concluded in March 2021. During that time she was commissioner of the Finance, Public Works, Community Improvement, and Public Safety departments.

“In these roles, I learned and was actively involved in the operation of each department and participated in detailed annual budgets to ensure that we spend our tax dollars wisely for the best interests of our city,” she stated. “I served as vice mayor three times during my tenure. After two years out, I am ready to run again and use my learned experience to help with the management of our city.”

If elected, Neidinger plans to be actively involved in all aspects of the job including participation in county and state organizations such as the Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council (on which she previously served for eight years), the Suncoast League of Cities, and the Florida League of Cities.

“I will develop and encourage a welcoming environment for current and future businesses, promote citizen involvement in city government, and provide our firefighters/first responders with a safe, modern, functional fire station that we can all be proud of,” she said.

Tom Reid, an incumbent commissioner running for re-election, is a seven-year city resident and has lived in Florida for 20 years. He has worked in sales for more than 40 years.

He was first prompted to run in 2019 after serving as chairman of the Charter Review Committee, which made the largest number of proposed changes to the city charter, all of which were approved by the voters. “I was encouraged to run by several people in the city after that success,” Reid said.

Having been elected in March 2020, Reid is the city’s current vice mayor and commissioner of public safety. Among his goals if re-elected is continuing to encourage more citizen involvement.

“I believe that an engaged and involved public leads to more informed and thoughtful decisions on the part of elected officials,” he said.

Reid hopes to continue his advocacy efforts on behalf of the city through the Florida League of Cities and the Suncoast League of Cities, saying that both organizations work diligently to protect the home rule – the concept that decisions which affect localities are best made at the local level.

He serves on several FLC committees and as SLC vice president. If re-elected in South Pasadena, he said, he is on track to be SCL president in two years, “which will give our city and all 411 cities in Florida a powerful voice on local issues in Tallahassee.”

Other priorities for Reid include ensuring the city has the best fire and emergency medical services possible, and working to attract businesses “that can fill the empty lots that dot Pasadena Avenue.”

Felix Day arrived in South Pasadena three years ago from the western US. His career experience includes being an architect specializing in low impact development, water quality, watershed and stormwater management, as well as a salmon naturalist with certification in low impact development and stream restoration.

Why is he running?

“My neighbors asked me to,” he said. “That is community in the best sense of the word.”

Day cited his professional background and his diplomatic skills in getting projects done through collaboration as the reasons for his neighbors’ request.

As for being previously elected, Day pointed out only that while a student at Lakeland High he was elected National Honor Society president for the chapter covering Polk and Osceola counties. He added that his most recent electoral victory was when a courtroom jury appointed him foreman.

Day says he looks at South Pasadena and imagines what it should be 30 years from now – sustainable, energy-independent, safe and resilient, with excellent water quality for drinking, landscaping, and habitat.

“What did we learn from Hurricane Ian?” he asked. “To quote those who have come before us: The future is now, not ‘next year.’”

Ronald Mack qualified to run but later issued this statement: “Because of recent business commitments, I have decided to withdraw from the South Pasadena election. In the future, when I can devote the necessary amount of time to the position, I will reconsider running.”

Bonnie Quick, an incumbent commissioner running for another term, did not respond to The Gabber’s questionnaire.





