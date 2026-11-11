South Pasadena Commission Extends Trash Deal, Raises Rate

Keep your news local. Support The Gabber Newspaper with a small monthly donation.

South Pasadena commissioners voted unanimously Nov. 10 to extend the City’s trash and recycling contract by six months. The residential rate will rise $1.58, to $18.62, starting Dec. 1.

The contract with Waste Connections now runs through June 1, 2027. The extension gives the City time to seek bids for its next contract without a break in service.

City Finances

Commissioner Gail Neidinger shared early financial results for the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30.

The general fund ended the year with a $324,679 deficit. That total includes money the City moved into its capital improvement fund, which ended the year with a $390,827 surplus.

The sewer fund had a $167,429 surplus, and the reclaimed water fund had a $179,153 surplus.

Finance staff were still making year-end adjustments and preparing documents for the City’s audit.

City Hall and Redevelopment

Commissioner Mark McAlees said staff met with three architects about renovating City Hall. He hopes the City will choose one in the next few weeks.

McAlees said the City is working with Forward Pinellas on a planned redevelopment overlay district. Commissioners will hear a presentation on the district at their Nov. 17 workshop. Matrix Consulting Group will also present a fee study at that meeting.

Employee Mental Health Services

Commissioners also voted unanimously to hire Front Line Wellness to provide mental health services for City employees.

The services include counseling, mental health education, and crisis help. Employees can meet with the provider at City buildings, online, or at the provider’s office.

Front Line Wellness must respond to crisis calls within 24 hours and have a plan for after-hours contact. It may send employees who need help right away to emergency services.

The City will pay for services it approves in advance. Confidentiality rules protect employees’ treatment records.

Pension Board Change

Commissioners voted to remove Richard O’Connor from the South Pasadena Firefighters’ Pension Board of Trustees. Lynda Thompson chose not to vote.

The agenda packet did not give a reason for the removal. Commissioners did not discuss it before voting.

Upcoming Events

South Pasadena will light its holiday tree Nov. 20 at 6:30 p.m. at Bay View Park. The event will include music, refreshments, and a visit from Santa.

Registration is now open for the Dec. 11 holiday lighted boat parade. A viewing party starts at 6 p.m. at Barbara Gilberg Habitat (1600 Pasadena Ave. S.).

The next South Pasadena Commission meeting is Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m.

Keep Your Community Local: Donate Now To Support Us

Donate now to support The Gabber Newspaper. The owners of the paper take no income from the paper. Every penny donated helps keep your community news hyperlocal. And everyone who earns their living working at The Gabber Newspaper lives in Gulfport and St. Petersburg. Most of our freelancers live here, too. We support our community; please support us.

The Gabber Newspaper ? Yeah, We Go There.

Did you know: In 1968, our founder, George Brann, started The Gabber Newspaper, then called the Gulfport Gabber, to hold Gulfport City Council accountable. Read more of our city council coverage, and learn about our policies on reporting, fact-checking, and funding.

Get all your Gulfport and Tampa Bay beaches news and things to do at thegabber.com.