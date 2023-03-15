South Pasadena Election Results

by Cathy Salustri

South Pasedena City Hall; Photo by City of South Pasadena via FacebookSouth Pasadena Election results
South Pasadena election results: five candidates, two winners. 
City of South Pasadena

Vice-Mayor Tom Reid held onto his seat on the South Pasadena City Commission, and Gail Neidinger won the seat vacated by Bonnie Quick. South Pasadena started the 2023 election season with seven candidates for two seats on the city commission, but by election day, the candidates had winnowed down to five: ​Michael James Burgmaier, Marj Lorand, Gail M. Neidinger, Felix Day Pretsch, and Tom Reid. Bonnie Quick, whose name appeared on the ballot, withdrew from the race, and any votes cast for her did not get counted.

The two candidates with the most votes will serve on the South Pasadena City Commission. Each commissioner oversees a different department in the city.

South Pasadena has one voting precinct – 214. Here’s how the voters cast their votes.

Tom Reid: 645 (32.41%)

Gail M. Neidinger: 637 (32.01%)

Marj Lorand: 394 (19.8%)

Michael James Burgmaier: 182 (9.15%)

Felix Day Pretsch: 132 (6.63%)

 

