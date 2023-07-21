South Pasadena Mural Project Calls For Artists

Calling all artists! Creative Pinellas and the City of South Pasadena have partnered to bring three vibrant murals to the city.

The South Pasadena Mural Project intends to bring colors and impactful art to the community.

“South Pasadena is a beautiful city and the addition of these murals will only enhance our unique charm and character,” said Mayor Arthur Penny. “I would encourage our local businesses to embrace this opportunity and let us add some color to your walls and our community.”

Applications opened for Pinellas artists July 11; they close Aug. 15. Creative Pinellas will reach out to the selected artists by Sept. 1. The first round of murals will be completed in November.

The mural locations include:

Leverocks (840 Pasadena Ave. S.)

Pasadena Liquor and Fine Wines (1100 Pasadena Ave. S.)

Florida Groves Winery (1500 Pasadena Ave. S.)

All the dates and locations subject to change.

In late November, a second call for artists will take place. The project will add three to five more murals.

All interested artists in Pinellas County can apply and find more information online, including budgets and guidelines.