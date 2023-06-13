Some pretty big art projects are on the horizon in South Pasadena.

City officials are partnering with Creative Pinellas to present a new mural project. Plans call for six-eight mural opportunities on Pasadena Avenue. They are intended “to further the beautification of this community through arts by local muralists that live and work in the surrounding areas,” officials said.

“This is a project created with the idea to bring color and vibrancy to the community of South Pasadena by bringing in experienced mural artists with the ability to create complex, engaging works of art,” according to the announcement.

Interested parties are invited to share their thoughts via a survey on the City’s website. That includes residents, business owners, and anyone else interested. They can also attend a community meeting for more information.

An online community meeting for the mural project is scheduled for Tuesday, June 20, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Attendees will hear more about what is in the works, and also provide their own input. Opportunities to sign up are on the City’s website.

“We would like to hear from the community for this project,” according to a city official. “This mural project is a partnership with intentions to create appealing spaces that uplift, intrigue and show what makes South Pasadena so special and to beautify the commercial corridor. The goal will be for people to slow down, see amazing murals, and view what South Pasadena has to offer to locals and tourists alike while also giving residents and local businesses pride in their city.”