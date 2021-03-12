South Pasadena Registration for COVID Vaccine

Residents of South Pasadena are about to get their own shot at a shot.

On Thursday, March 11, the City of South Pasadena announced it will host a COVID-19 vaccine site Tuesday, March 23 at City Hall, 7047 Sunset Dr. S., for city residents 60 and older. After registration, the city advised that people must show photo identification and proof of residency at the vaccination site on the day of the event.

Registered residents will receive their first dose on March 23 and the second dose April 13. All who register are expected keep their appointments for both doses.

At this time, the only way to register is by phone at 727-347-4171, Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The city announced that there is no email, voicemail or in-person registration.

“If you call and do not get through to staff please try to call again,” read the city’s announcement. “Three hundred vaccines are available and a wait list will be compiled when all appointments are booked.”

The South Pasadena site will not provide vaccinations to any person under the age of 60 – including healthcare workers, frontline workers, teachers or the medically vulnerable.

The city cannot answer questions regarding side effects or medical eligibility, however residents can find more here and here.