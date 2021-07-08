South Pasadena Vice Mayor on League of Cities

South Pasadena’s Vice Mayor Tom Reid will serve his second year on the Florida League of Cities, where he will continue to specialize in land use and economic development.

“The number-one goal of the Florida League of Cities is to preserve home rule,” Reid said. “It’s imperative that the local counties maintain that home rule that the state gave them constitutionally.”

“Home rule,” as defined by the League, is, “Local decision-making. Self-government. Citizen-centered solutions.” According to the organization’s website, “The most precious power a city in Florida has is its home rule. The ability to establish its form of government through its charter and to then enact ordinances, codes, plans and resolutions without prior state approval is a tremendous authority.”

Reid says that South Pasadena has different needs than its larger neighbors of Gulfport and St. Petersburg, but that advocating for home rule is no less important.

Reid started in the 1980s as an entry level staffer in South Pasadena, and first joined the league in 2020, serving on the Land Use Economic Advisory Committee and on the Advocacy Committee.

“You see how government’s done and you just realize, hey, somebody’s gotta do it, and it was really something I was always interested in,” Reid said. “It takes citizen involvement to make it work and I’m just honored that I’m able to do my part here at the local level.”

