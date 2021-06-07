South Pasadena’s Benches in the Sun

Designed after South Pasadena’s logo and inspired by the city motto, “Our Place in the Sun,” residents now have colorful new spots to catch a bit of shade and take a load off. Mayor Arthur Penny led the city effort to install 25 “sun benches” to the town.

The mayor was inspired by the concept of “Buddy Benches” that have popped up in various places around the world, helping kids to make friends. Penny presented the idea at a commission workshop was met with a positive response.

“To my delight, everybody on the commission loved the idea,” Penny said.

To move the plan forward, City Clerk Carley Lewis contacted a company in July to design and build the benches, which are created from recycled plastic.

“The city decided to use the colors from our city’s logos – yellow, orange, red and blue – which pictures the sun setting into the bay behind a white heron,” Penny said. “Here’s an opportunity for our citizens to put their name on their place in the sun.”

Vice Mayor Tom Reid, negotiated the purchase price from $500 per bench to $425 each in bulk. Citizens can sponsor their own individual benches at $400 each, and get a customized plaque for an extra $50.

“These benches are unique to South Pasadena,” said Penny. “They brighten up our streets and our parks. From what the company said, for every bench they sell, 540 milk jugs don’t go to a landfill.”

Interested in sponsoring a sun bench? Contact city hall at 727-347-4171 or visit mysouthpasadena.com.

Like this: Like Loading...