South Pinellas Business News Roundup for October 2026

October brought a fresh round of openings to South Pinellas, from a Beatles museum to a haunted history museum, along with a few closures and moves for longtime businesses. Here’s what opened, closed, moved, or is on the way across Gulfport, St. Petersburg, and the Gulf Beaches.

Gulfport Business News

Nanday Café

Nanday Café, from Gulfport Brewery owners Paige and Matt Acree, opened Nov. 9 at 3107 Beach Blvd. S., in the former GulfPerk Coffee Bar space. It will serve coffee, matcha, breakfast, lunch, and rotating from-scratch soups. The name comes from the nanday parakeets found around Pinellas County.

Socotra Restaurant & Cafe

Socotra Restaurant & Cafe is taking over the former Heavenly Donuts & Deli space at 2025 49th St. S. An opening date has not been announced.

Violet’s Cuppa Tea

Violet’s Cuppa Tea, an English afternoon tea spot, plans to open Nov. 15 at 5325 Gulfport Blvd. S., in the former Sail Market Boutique & Gifts space. Owner Amanda Kitto is the youngest daughter of Jillian Frers, the former longtime owner of The Chattaway in St. Pete. Kitto is carrying on the afternoon tea tradition after The Chattaway’s new owners discontinued tea service following the September sale.

Gulf Beaches and Beyond Business News

Coco Wood Grill

Coco Wood Grill ended its four-year run at 17814 Gulf Blvd. in Redington Shores. Owners Chris and Jennifer Lazorcheck said a hefty increase in their mortgage payment made it impossible to continue.

Fray’s Donut House

Fray’s Donut House is opening a new location at 1200 Pasadena Ave. S. in South Pasadena, in a former Dunkin’ space. It’s expected to open in January 2027 and will offer more than 30 doughnut varieties.

Moon by Malio’s

Moon by Malio’s opened Oct. 8 at the Berkeley Beach Club, 109 8th Ave. in St. Pete Beach’s Pass-a-Grille neighborhood, in the former space of The Dewey, which closed after flooding during the 2024 hurricanes. Derek and Jen Iavarone’s concept focuses on relaxed coastal dining, a departure from the steak-focused Malio’s brand their family has run since 1969. The name comes from the couple’s daughter, whose middle name is Moon.

Willow & Wonder

Willow & Wonder, a sensory play studio for children 7 and under, opened Nov. 1 at 6541 44th St. N., Unit 6004, in Pinellas Park. Samantha Marti owns the studio.

Willy’s Burgers & Booze

Willy’s Burgers & Booze, at 645 Corey Ave. in St. Pete Beach, has begun rebuilding after being destroyed in the 2024 hurricanes. The rebuild follows 14 months of permitting delays. No reopening date has been announced.

St. Petersburg Business News

Acropolis Greek Taverna

Acropolis Greek Taverna is reopening at 475 Central Ave., in the former Concrete Jungle space. The new spot is one block from its home of 12 years at 515 Central Ave., which closed in July 2023. A grand opening is planned for December.

Brooklyn South

Brooklyn South, the longtime EDGE District sandwich shop at 1437 Central Ave., permanently closed in late September. Owners Karen and Mark Kramer, who bought it in 2024, cited rising rent and food costs. Founder Matt Bonano opened the deli in July 2014.

The Lucky Flipper

The Lucky Flipper, a pinball bar from owner Matthew Scott, is planned for 915 Central Ave., the former Machine Shop Barber Co. space. It’s expected to open in December with 16-18 pinball machines, 3-6 classic arcade cabinets, and a bar focused on local and Florida-made beer.

Kahwa Coffee

Kahwa Coffee has closed its South St. Petersburg cafe at 400 45th Ave. S., three years after opening, citing low foot traffic, the stalled Coquina Key Plaza redevelopment, and lingering damage from the 2024 hurricanes.

Kitty’s House of Pizza

Kitty’s House of Pizza, a scratch-made pizzeria from owners Steve Garrahan and Kurt Drake, is expected to open in November at 4059 5th Ave. N. The owners also run Bright Ice Scoop Shop.

Mocha Bay Coffee House

Mocha Bay Coffee House plans to open in November at 401 1st Ave. N., the former Deja Vu Cafe space. Owner Hamdi Ali plans to serve espresso drinks, Yemeni coffee, and drinks from Lebanon and Turkey. The cafe will seat about 30 indoors and 25 outdoors.

Museum of Haunted History

Museum of Haunted History, at 4754 1st Ave. N., had a soft opening Oct. 23 and is open by appointment and for special events. Exhibits include haunted objects such as Irene, a wedding dress, plus a haunted-doll adopt-a-thon featuring dolls with only positive attachments. Regular hours are expected after the grand opening in February 2027.

Noble Tavern & The Sterling

In late September, Noble Tavern opened The Sterling, a private event space next door to its restaurant at 1650 Central Ave., on the ground floor of the Tru by Hilton. The space seats about 40 and is available for parties, showers, rehearsal dinners, and meetings.

PAW Taps & Tails

PAW Taps & Tails opened Oct. 2 at 5518 Haines Road N., in the former Dissent Craft Brewing space. This is the second location for Pinellas Ale Works, whose original brewery at 1962 1st Ave. S. opened 10 years ago. The 2,400-square-foot taproom has its own brewing equipment and more than 30 taps.

Peacock Home

Peacock Home, a vintage and globally sourced home goods shop from interior designer Erika Basher, opened Oct. 1 on the second floor of 2635 Central Ave., above Hostess. The shop grew out of a sold-out five-day pop-up.

The Penny Lane Beatles Museum

The Penny Lane Beatles Museum opened Oct. 14 at 146 2nd St. N., inside the historic Palais Royale building, billing itself as the only dedicated Beatles museum in the nation. Dr. Robert Entel’s collection, built over more than 40 years, includes more than 1,600 artifacts, with nearly 1,000 on display, from records and signed documents to instruments and clothing. The museum previously operated in Dunedin.

Pete’s Bagels and General Store

On Oct. 6, Pete’s Bagels and General Store moved from 2361 1st Ave. S. to a new flagship at 1900 1st Ave. S., the former Good Intentions space. The larger shop adds a photo booth and brings back the general store.

Shopapalooza Festival

Shopapalooza Festival returns to Vinoy Park, 701 Bayshore Dr. NE, for its 16th year on Small Business Saturday weekend, Nov. 28-29, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. The free festival, organized by LocalShops1, brings together more than 350 local makers, artists, and small businesses, plus four food halls, live entertainment on two stages, live painting, a beer and wine garden, and KiddoPalooza with crafts, activities, and visits from Santa and the Grinch. A free trolley runs about every 15 minutes from the SouthCore Garage downtown. The festival is rain or shine, and leashed pets are welcome.

The Sourdough Co.

The Sourdough Co. is moving from 1113 Central Ave. to 895 Central Ave. on Nov. 11, into the 11,000-square-foot historic building built in 1926 as Union Trust Bank. The bank closed in 1996, and the building has been vacant since. The bakery plans to preserve the original windows, brick, and massive bank vault.

Upstairs at Webb’s

Upstairs at Webb’s, Green Bench Brewing’s new space above its Webb’s City Cellar bar, opened Sept. 25 at 1133 Baum Ave. N.

Your Business is Our Business

No one knows more about small businesses in Pinellas County than Ester Venouziou, founder of LocalShops1 and Shopapalooza Festival. Send her your business tips and news at ester@localshops1.com.

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