South Pinellas Business News Roundup for September 2026

September brought a mix of new restaurants, shops, and services to South Pinellas, along with a few notable closures and changes for longtime businesses. Here’s what opened, closed, expanded, or changed across Gulfport, the Gulf Beaches, Pinellas Park, and St. Petersburg.

Gulfport Business News

The Wine House

The Wine House closed Sept. 13 at 2913 Beach Blvd. S. in Gulfport, just over two years after opening in 2023. Owners Paige and Matt Acree thanked the community for supporting its “weird wine” tastings, sustainable and minimal-intervention pours, and years of patio events. Their first business, Gulfport Brewery Eatery at 3007 Beach Blvd. S., remains open two doors down, with several Wine House team members now working there.

Kee Spot Counseling Wellness Center

Kee Spot Counseling Wellness Center held its grand opening Sept. 12 at 2309 49th St. S. in Gulfport. The center brings counseling, breathwork, yoga therapy, meditation, sound healing, acupuncture, massage and craniosacral therapy under one roof, with both one-on-one and group options.

Gulf Beaches Business News

Bararam

Bararam, a Spanish-inspired restaurant and bar from the owners of Sola Bistro & Wine Bar, is expected to open this fall at 6702 Gulf Blvd. in St. Pete Beach, next door to Sola. Owners Tigran “Tig” Khachaturyan and chef Artem “Art” Kucherenko plan to serve tapas such as ceviche, pan con tomate and rabbit croquetas, along with Spanish wines, beers, ciders and sangria. A small market will sell wine, olive oil, tinned seafood and other specialty products.

Monstah Lobstah

Monstah Lobstah, at 125 Gulf Blvd. in Indian Rocks Beach, closed Sept. 7 as its waterfront building is demolished and rebuilt. The building, which housed JD’s Restaurant & Lounge for nearly 40 years, sustained hurricane damage in 2024. Parent company Crabby Bill’s Family Brands said the aging structure continues to require repairs and remains flood-prone. Plans call for a new, multi-level restaurant.

Pass-a-Gift

The Pass-a-Grille boutique at 3112 Pass-a-Grille Way has rebranded as Pass-a-Gift. It carries locally made items, Pass-a-Grille keepsakes, coastal home decor, apparel, jewelry, children’s gifts, and other merchandise.

Pinellas Park Business News

Tiny Avenue Play Co.

Tiny Avenue Play Co. opened Sept. 5 at 7314 U.S. Highway 19 N. in the Shoppes at Park Place in Pinellas Park. The indoor play village for children 6 and under features 15 miniature playhouses, including a grocery store, fire station, bakery, veterinary clinic, and police station. Created by husband-and-wife team Jake and Caylen Babbitt, it offers drop-in admission and monthly memberships.

Nanxiang Soup Dumpling

Nanxiang Soup Dumpling opened in late August at 7688 49th St. N. in Pinellas Park. The menu includes steamed, fried, and soup dumplings, fried rice dishes, barbecue skewers, mochi ice cream, and boba drinks.

Pizzardis

Pizzardis opened in late September at 7820 49th St. N., after more than two years of renovations. The family-owned restaurant serves two styles: a Neapolitan-hybrid pie with a charred crust and a thicker, pan-cooked Argentinian pizza with light sauce, plenty of mozzarella, and cheese imported from Argentina. The menu also includes fugazzeta, house-made empanadas, milanesa, burgers, choripán, and wings. The offerings draw on one owner’s childhood in Argentina between Buenos Aires and Santa Fe.

Quintal Brasil Pizza

Quintal Brasil Pizza opened at 6119 Park Blvd. Owners Ray and Kaline Barreto also run Boteco Bossa Nova and Wildlife Acaí & Café in the same plaza. The pizzeria serves sweet and savory Brazilian thin-crust pizzas, including four-cheese, shrimp with catupiry, and Nutella with banana.

St. Petersburg Business News

Bricks & Minifigs

Bricks & Minifigs, at 2775 Tyrone Blvd. in St. Petersburg, has new owners. Father-and-son partners Doug and Connor Phares also operate Bricks & Minifigs locations in Clearwater and Brandon under their Bricktopia Tampa Bay business. The shop buys and resells retired LEGO sets, minifigures and loose bricks, along with new merchandise.

Crooked Cup Cafe

Crooked Cup Cafe opened Sept. 26 at 4130 5th Ave. N. in St. Petersburg’s Central Oak Park. It is owned by first-time operators Sidney Mrak and Vanna Thackrah. The café, in the former Tasty Treats Bakery space, serves specialty lattes, drip coffee, matcha and loose-leaf tea, plus breakfast and lunch with grab-and-go options.

Electric Flamingo

Electric Flamingo, a new multi-vendor vintage marketplace from the team behind Salty Pup Coffee, is coming to 4700 22nd Ave. S. in St. Petersburg, near Gulfport. The space will bring both businesses under one roof, with independent vendors selling vintage clothing, furniture, home goods, records, jewelry and other retro finds.

Gallagher’s Pumpkin Patch

Gallagher’s Pumpkin Patch opened Sept. 21 for the fall season at 7401 4th St. N. in St. Petersburg. The nearly 40-year fall tradition offers pumpkins, fall photo spots and family activities, plus visits with alluring animals including monkeys, sloths and capybaras. After pumpkin season, the space becomes a Christmas tree patch.

The Historic Manhattan Casino

The Historic Manhattan Casino, the 1925 Deuces landmark at 642 22nd St. S. in St. Petersburg, reopened Sept. 19 after a $5 million renovation and four years of closure. Built by Black businessman Elder Jordan, it was a Chitlin’ Circuit stop that hosted Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong and Ella Fitzgerald. Now city-managed, the Jordan Ballroom and Legacy Room are available to rent for weddings, music and other events at tiered rates.

Marcel Modern Bistro

Marcel Modern Bistro opened Sept. 11 at 1225 Dr. M.L.K. Jr. St. N. in St. Petersburg, in the space where Left Bank Bistro closed in 2025. Chef Jeremy Duclut, who purchased the building and also owns Wooden Rooster downtown, leads a European-inspired menu that blends seasonal ingredients and modern techniques with neighborhood bistro cooking. The cocktail program takes a Paris-meets-bistro approach.

Mary Margaret’s Olde Irish Tavern & Top Slice Pizzeria

Mary Margaret’s Olde Irish Tavern is expanding into the neighboring Top Slice Pizzeria space at 29 Third St. N. in downtown St. Petersburg. The expansion will add a 10-seat bar, a 12-person horseshoe booth, five traditional Irish “snugs,” two restrooms and a doubled patio. Construction is expected to finish in January, and the tavern will remain open throughout.

Meanwhile, Top Slice owner Shan Bakrac is combining that business with his other downtown restaurant, Black Cattle Burgers, into a new concept at 17 Third St. N.

Mrs. Thelma’s Southern Cuisine

Mrs. Thelma’s Southern Cuisine opened in late August at 119 49th St. S. in St. Petersburg. It’s named for owner Melvin Holt’s late mother, whose recipes anchor the menu. The comfort-food lineup includes the restaurant’s self-proclaimed “World’s Best Mac and Cheese.”

Reverie Room

Reverie Room, a new bookstore and lounge, opened Sept. 29 at 655 31st St. S. in St. Pete’s Warehouse Arts District. It shares a building with FYI Dance Co. and a parking lot with Beech Kombucha. The space previously housed House of Vegano and The Body Electric Athletic Company.

St. Pete Ceramics

St. Pete Ceramics reopened Sept. 18 at 593 22nd St. S. in St. Petersburg, nearly eight months after a January fire destroyed its original space, kilns, pottery wheels, and equipment. Co-founders Beth Miranda and Ethan Fielder ran classes from two small temporary studios at Five Deuces Galleria while a GoFundMe campaign raised nearly $30,000. The studio will host a Grand Reopening Haunted Carnival on Oct. 24 from 5-9 p.m. and offers pottery painting, paint-and-sip, private clay classes and four-week wheel classes at stpeteceramics.com.

Your Business is Our Business

No one knows more about small businesses in Pinellas County than Ester Venouziou, founder of LocalShops1 and Shopapalooza Festival. Send her your business tips and news at ester@localshops1.com.

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