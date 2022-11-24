Thursday, November 24

Free Thanksgiving Meals Not sure what you’re doing for Thanksgiving? Visit Paradise Lutheran Church as they hold their annual Thanksgiving dinner. All are welcome so no one has to celebrate this holiday alone. Bring your own plate and utensils and you’ll be all set. Free cooked meals, desserts, and beverages will be provided. Sit down inside their fellowship hall or enjoy a table set up outside with a view of the water. Paradise Lutheran Church, 10255 Paradise Blvd, Treasure Island. 12:30 p.m. 727-360-5739

Potluck Thanksgiving Want to try something new for Thanksgiving? Join Ka’Tiki this year for their annual Friends + Family Potluck. They provide free main courses with a variety of side dishes. Anyone can join and all are welcome to bring a dish, but it is perfectly fine if you don’t bring anything at all. After dinner, the music group, Big Bang Theory, performs for everyone to dance off the new Thanksgiving pounds. Ka’Tiki, 8803 W. Gulf Blvd, Treasure Island. 1 p.m. 727-360-2272

Friday, November 25

A Month of Holiday Lights Let’s get into the holiday spirit with Largo’s annual holiday lights display. This event features more than two million LED festive lights, a carousal, and a ferris wheel. Enjoy free admissions for anyone to observe the dazzling lights. Bring money for food and rides. The festivities last through Jan. 2. Don’t miss out on these spectacular light displays. Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Dr., Largo. 6 p.m. $6-30. 727-587-6720

The Night Before Musical Returns to St. Pete Check out freeFall’s must-see holiday musical, The Night Before. This musical tells the story of a group of friends and a house cat in Florida for the holidays where they have a “night of fun, music, and games.” They’ve added plenty of new jokes and songs to the musical comedy. The Night Before puts a modern twist on classic holiday TV specials for everyone to enjoy. Buy tickets online for showtimes between Nov. 25 and Dec. 24. freeFall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave, St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. $45-55. 727-498-5205. freefalltheatre.com

Saturday, November 26

Morning Beach Yoga Get into a refreshing workout by joining The Salty Yogis for an energizing yoga class on the beach. Classes incorporate breath work and poses that help build more muscles, increase flexibility and mobility for your body. All are welcome no matter your yoga level experience. Yoga mats are not provided so don’t forget to bring a towel and yoga mat. Upham Beach Park, 6850 Beach Plaza, St. Pete Beach. 10 a.m. thesaltyyogis.com

Santa Parade. Santa is already coming to town! You can find him at St. Pete’s annual Santa Parade and Tree Lighting. Enjoy an evening of holiday cheer with your friends and family as Santa helps Mayor Ken Welch light up the downtown waterfront with a tree lighting. Check out the parade full of festive light displays and special performances from local dance groups and bands. North Straub Park, 400 Bayshore Dr. NE, St. Petersburg. 6 p.m. 727-893-7441. stpeteparksrec.org

Sunday, November 29

Ostomy Support Group Learn about ostomy procedures at St. Pete’s Ostomy support group’s next meeting. The UOAA invites everyone to their free support group meeting where you can learn more about this surgery. Bring any questions or concerns you may have on the topic and members will help answer them for you. Pinellas Park Church of Christ, 6045 Park Blvd. N., Pinellas Park. 2 p.m. 727-657-0998.

Monday, November 28

Family Movie Night Stop by the St Pete Beach Library as they present DC League of Super-Pets for the whole family to enjoy. Krypto the “super-dog” and a group of shelter animals such as a hound, a pig, a turtle, and a squirrel are on a mission. These super pets must master their inner powers to help rescue the Justice League. St. Pete Beach Library, 365 73rd Ave., St. Pete Beach. 2 p.m. 727-363-9238, spblibrary.com

Wednesday, November 30

Free Mental Health Lecture Learn about bipolar disorder at DBSA Tampa Bay’s Aiken Series Lecture and Workshop. This free mental health lecture presents “Breaking Down Bipolar” led by three psychiatrists from USF Morsani School of Medicine. This lecture is open to all, and they’ll have hors d’oeuvres and beverages. Allendale United Methodist Church, 3803 Haines Road N., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. 727-410-1569, dbsatampabay.org