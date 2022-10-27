South St. Pete Advisory Committee: Citizens Wanted

Citizens south of Central Avenue who want to have their say in what’s happening in St. Petersburg have an excellent opportunity.

The City of St. Petersburg is looking to fill several vacancies on its Citizen Advisory Committee (CAC) for the South St. Petersburg Community Redevelopment Area (CRA). Any interested business owner, property owner, resident, or stakeholder can apply before the Nov. 11 deadline.

The CAC is the first redevelopment advisory committee in St. Petersburg and was created by an interlocal agreement between the City Council and the Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners. It has nine members; six get appointed by the mayor and three by the council.

The CAC advises the St. Petersburg Community Redevelopment Agency on the South St. Petersburg Community Redevelopment Plan and any amendments it might have along with other issues and policies pertaining to the CRA. The committee typically meets the first Tuesday of each month at 5:15 p.m., unless the meeting gets rescheduled or canceled due to a holiday.

Members must attend 75% (or more) of the meetings in a consecutive 12-month period or they risk potential removal from the CAC. Absences may get excused for “good cause” meaning illness, illness or death of an immediate family member, or due to business or vacation that requires the member to be out of the city on the day of the meeting.

The city accepts applications online only at stpete.org/CAC. You can also upload a cover letter and resume. Officials will begin reviewing applications and resumés after the Nov. 11 deadline.

The initial terms of service for the appointees will vary between one and three years, but all terms end on January 31 each year. New members are potentially eligible to serve up to two additional three-year terms. Applicants should expect to hear from the city within three weeks of the deadline if they are selected.

The city will accept applications and resumes on an ongoing basis beyond the deadline to maintain a pool of eligible candidates for future vacancies. Applications for this position will be valid for one year after receipt to allow the city to respond quickly to openings on the CAC that may occur during the year.