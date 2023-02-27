SPC Program Empowers Black Male Students

A new St. Petersburg College program is empowering Black male students to achieve success in their college career. Gulfport native Demetrius Henry, currently a first-year student at SPC, expressed his appreciation for the school’s Florida African American Male Experience (FAAME) program.

After a tough year suffering from “senior-itis” at Lakewood High School, Henry says he regained his motivation and became more goal-oriented through FAAME. He plans to get an associate’s degree in information technology, and hopes to further his education at his dream school, Florida A&M University.

During his senior year of high school, Henry met FAAME Coordinator Ernest Greer who introduced him to the program. FAAME provides students with a clear path toward their degree completion and offers educational services including “one-on-one tutoring, mentorship, and academic advising support.” Not only are students provided guidance, but they receive scholarships for financial support.

“They’ll take care of everything so you can just focus on your classes,” Henry explained.

FAAME stems from SPC’s Brother to Brother program, partnering with Community Foundation Tampa Bay and Helios Education Foundation. Helios Education Foundation awarded “a Community Investment Grant for $1.6 million” to help fund the school’s program, and the initiative currently serves 250 Black male students at SPC, according to Helios.

“The ongoing decline of African American students, particularly male students, in higher education highlights the urgent need for improved access to academic success,” SPC President Tonjua Williams said. “That’s why we are so excited and grateful for the continued support of Helios Education Foundation in our efforts to enhance the African American male experience at St. Petersburg College.”

This program provides networking and internship opportunities, workshops, and study abroad and alternative break trips. Many of these trips allow students to tour Florida colleges and universities.

At the beginning of the fall semester of 2022, Henry and other FAAME students took a weekend trip to tour Florida State University and Florida A&M University. Other students also took a tour of Florida Atlantic University and Florida Memorial University. The students decide where they’d like to visit at their weekly meetings. Once a trip is proposed, it must be approved by Program Manager Antonio Seay.

Henry described FAAME as a “great experience with great people, and a great environment.” He said he has found a place where he belongs and knows that others feel the same way.

“I’ve always been a people person. I’ve always been interested in talking to people, going out, and socializing, but this program literally expanded my group,” Henry told The Gabber. “But not just like, they’re my friends, but they’re people that push me to do better. We’re all pushing each other to be great and be successful.”

You must be a male SPC student and participate in Brother to Brother meetings to be eligible. The application process is all online for anyone who wants to further their education through this program at SPC.

Learn more about the program and apply online.