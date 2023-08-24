Each year, special events in Gulfport (think GeckoFest, promote Gulfport businesses, raise money for community programming, and draw tourists to the community. On Aug. 15, Gulfport City Council approved a calendar of special events for the rest of 2023 and the first half of 2024.

“I’m very excited about this calendar,” said Councilmember Ian O’Hara (Ward IV). “This brings numerous people to our great city.”

For council discussion about the 2024 Gulfport Pride event, please read this article.

Gulfport Merchants Chamber Fine Arts Festival

The first event brought up was the ninth annual Gulfport Merchants Chamber Fine Arts Festival.

Each year, artists can apply to be part of the Fine Arts Festival. This festival gives them the opportunity to sell their art, and interact with other artists in the community. This two-day festival takes place in Veterans Park in Gulfport Feb. 10-11, 2024.

VETSports Beach Volleyball Gulfport Open Charity Sporting Event

The next event discussed is the 12th annual VETSports Beach Volleyball Gulfport Open Charity Sporting Event.

This event aims to support veterans through a two-day volleyball tournament open to everyone on Nov. 11-12, 2023. The tournament itself splits into categories based on gender and skill — between men’s, women’s, and co-ed matches.

The tournament occurs at Gulfport’s beach volleyball courts, adjacent to the historic casino.

ReadOut

Council also approved a fundraising event run by Gulfport’s LGBTQ Resource Center. This event is to be a part of the seventh annual ReadOut festival, a celebration of LGBTQ literature.

Each year, various authors of LGBTQ literature gather to speak and share their experiences with the community. This specific fundraiser will take place in Gulfport’s Catherine A. Hickman Theater.

The purpose of this fundraiser would be to raise money for the resource center to continue providing resources, community programming, and event expansions.

ArtJones Open Studio

ArtJones, a two-day event that happens in December, will return once again. Gulfport artists open their home studios so people can see how they work, meet the artists, and buy their work. This year’s event will take place Dec. 2-3 from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Casino Dances

Council also approved the regular dances at the Gulfport Casino. These dances take place every week but get organized by a third party.

Watch the meeting or read the agenda. Gulfport City Council meets the first and third Tuesday of each month, at 6 p.m., at 2401 53rd St. S., Gulfport.

