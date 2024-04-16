Spice Up Your Life at Pinellas Pepper Fest

If you can’t take the heat, get out of the kitchen. But if you can take the heat, the 17th annual Pinellas Pepper Fest was for you. On April 13 and 14, vendors filled England Brothers Park in Pinellas Park to sell anything with peppers in it. Mild to tongue-burning salsa, sauce, and jerky… the fest had it all.

Sauce Galore at Pinellas Pepper Fest

Despite the blistering heat of many of the sauces, most vendors had sauce for the weakest tongues as well. Su Yum came to play with their wide lineup of five unique sauces, which ranged from a jalapeño green sauce, and another unique green papaya sauce, to their signature heat stroke. The heat didn’t stop there. Customers could sample and buy their rubs as well, including a spicy Jerk rub.

Local vendors got some love too. Your Hot Sauce Company, based in St. Petersburg, came with their hot sauce, spicy barbecue, jelly, rubs, and teriyaki. Their products had eclectic names, often politically themed.

Carlos’ Consuming Fire brought their “simple is better” philosophy. With unique takes on classic flavors such as mango habanero, their heat brought some extra spice to the fest. Saucy Queen, another Tampa Bay company, had signature salsas. These offered another way to introduce new flavors and heat to people who aren’t quite used to it.

Rubs and More

Sauce isn’t the only way to get your mouth stinging. While many of the sauce companies also brought their rubs and seasonings, some were dedicated to just that. Old Saratoga Spice Rubs showcased their different levels of heat, and their flavors, with smoked salt and a special five-pepper blend. The representative exemplified their slogan, “If you love it, rub it.” Throughout the sampling process, he went through all his favorite recipes for dishes, dips, and more.

“A rub man never leaves others out to dry,” he said, as he handed a chip with sour cream to a customer who was having some trouble with the heat.

While the fest was tailored to spice, not all of the vendors focused on that. Other vendors sold wine, cigars, jewelry, and cell phone service. Along with this, food trucks snuck in between the tents to serve everything from tacos, to burgers, and beyond. Customers enjoyed beer, cocktails, and live music, while kids got to play in a bounce house, and learn archery.

If you need a little bit of spice in your life, get ready for next year’s Pinellas Pepper Fest in 2025, when the heat returns.

