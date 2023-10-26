Spike It: Gulfport Beach Volleyball

Walking up to the beach volleyball courts along Shore Boulevard is an experience filled with warm greetings and smiles from the people there. Although groups play seemingly around the clock, you’ll find a bigger crowd on Wednesday and Sunday nights.

For these people, volleyball goes beyond exercise. The sport represents their friendships, and the sense of community they have found in the people who they play with.

Recent Volleyball History

Growing up in Gulfport, Jack Townsend has always found interest in the beach activities. For the last 10 years, he has been playing volleyball on and off.

“I grew up a few blocks away,” said Townsend. “Me and a few friends just decided to come play one day.”

From there, Townsend was welcomed into the open-play-style community, allowing people of all skill levels to play. He even participated in a “newbies” tournament.

“The best part of this is the people,” said Townsend. “The only thing that could make this better is to add more nets.”

Currently, the location has six nets set up.

Good Vibe Tribe

The community spirit is exactly what drew Almir Zeqo to the courts.

In early 2021, Zeqo was searching for a way to develop a group that could come together and have a good time. Along with four friends, he started the “Good Vibe Tribe” group chat, and began playing volleyball at the courts.

Fast forward to late 2023, and that group chat has more than 350 members. The group was originally called St. Pete Pickup, but as the community grew, Zeqo felt more connected with Good Vibe Tribe.

“My goal was to be all inclusive,” Zeqo said. “I want anyone who wants to play to have a place to play.”

Zeqo describes how this connection goes deeper than the sport.

“We go to O’Maddy’s after playing for drinks. We go kayaking, camping, and have parties,” said Zeqo.

Members of the Good Vibe Tribe seek the same things that Zeqo does. Anne Pagano has been playing since the beginning. She moved to Gulfport in early 2021, and found her way to get Good Vibe Tribe immediately.

Beach Volleyball Welcomes Everyone

“It started as just looking for something to do, but these people are my best friends,” said Pagano. “You can learn to build your skills or just come and have fun. We’re very welcoming.”

Despite this, Pagano discussed an early incident that involved a player discriminating against other players, and not wanting them to play.

“We told him our priority is to enjoy. If he can’t do that, he can’t play with us,” said Pagano.

Interested players can find the Good Vibe Tribe, along with other groups and individual players, enjoying the sport any day there in the sun.

Don’t miss the VETSports beach volleyball event. Nov. 11.