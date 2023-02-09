Sponsored Content: St. Pete Modern Dentistry

SPONSORED CONTENT BY ST. PETE MODERN DENTISTRY

St. Pete Modern Dentistry has been a staple in the community since 2016, attracting a wide following of satisfied patients. Now, owner Dr. Elena Gutu is expanding her practice with the addition of Dr. Anna Shoopak.

Dr. Gutu prides herself on a welcoming, state-of-the-art practice that takes personal interest in each patient, so when it was time to add a new dentist to the team, she took care in her search. In addition to Dr. Shoopak’s impressive dentistry credentials, she shares the values that have made St. Pete Modern Dentistry such a trusted practice.

“It’s really important to work with someone who puts the patients first, and who works well with the team,” says Dr. Gutu. “Dr. Shoopak is that.”

Like Dr. Gutu, Dr. Shoopak was drawn to dentistry at an early age.

“I had a lot of dental work growing up, and I loved my dentist,” she says. “I wanted to be like her. Visits to her office were easy, painless, and a great atmosphere. She inspired me.”

Dr. Shoopak took that inspiration to heart, earning her DMD at Nova Southeastern University, completing a residency in New York at Mount Sinai Hospital, and practicing in Boston before settling down in St. Petersburg, not far from where she first went to the dentist. “I grew up in New Port Richey, and my husband is from St. Pete,” she says, “so it was great to come home.”

Dr. Shoopak has been practicing in the area since 2016 and also volunteers in the community providing dental treatment at the St. Petersburg Free Clinic and to children through Tampa Bay Rays Team Smile events. She is proficient in cosmetic dentistry, and crown and bridge, and implant restorations. She is also Invisalign certified and has advanced training in Botox treatments.

What does Botox have to do with dentistry?

“So many patients clench and grind their teeth,” says Dr. Shoopak, “and we do offer options like nightguards, but Botox is a great addition to our treatment. It relaxes the jaw muscles to keep the patient from clenching as tightly, relieves pain, and protects the teeth. It’s simple, quick, and virtually painless.”

Many patients value St. Pete Modern Dentistry for its advanced technology, like a digital scanner that takes full, 3D images inside the mouth with greater precision than “goopy” mold methods. They also employ a hard and soft tissue laser for procedures that had previously been more invasive, saving patients time and money. If the thought of going to the dentist fills you with dread, they also offer nitrous oxide to ease anxiety.

And because a great smile is more than dental hygiene, the practice also offers Invisalign and KöR, a next-level whitening treatment that works where other whitening regimens fail, particularly for teeth discolored by tetracycline antibiotics in childhood.

Says Dr. Gutu, “With KöR whitening, we’ve seen some amazing results.”

“When you can help someone feel more confident in their smile, that’s huge,” says Dr. Shoopak.

St. Pete Modern Dentistry is far more than advanced technology, however. What truly sets the practice apart is its special focus on each patient.

“I think one main advantage of our office, it’s not a huge practice, where patients are just numbers,” says Dr. Gutu. “We pride ourselves on a special, personal touch.”

“The whole team here really cares, and people know that,” says Dr. Shoopak. “This is not a ‘drill and fill’ practice. We get to know our patients, and they feel comfortable here. We truly want people to look