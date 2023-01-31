Sponsored: Spotlight on Greg Simek, City Council Candidate (Waterfront District)

Despite Gulfport adjoining a region that has experienced the country’s fastest growth, many in City Hall continue to cling to a nostalgic perception of our community as an isolated 1980s fishing village that is shielded from the network effects of our neighbors.

The reality, however, is that we are no longer insulated from the effects of Tampa Bay’s rapid growth. This has created many issues that have proven difficult for Gulfport’s government to address. Some of these challenges include rising housing prices that displace workers and artists, gentrification that threatens our cultural identity, the degrading quality of our streets & sidewalks, and the increasing problem of blight and street homelessness.

The current Gulfport administration has arguably been able to functionally govern the community during the tranquil times of the previous decade. However, post-COVID life is a lot different than before and in many ways not for the better. This environment of uncertainty and ambiguity has exposed the administration’s limitations in effectively addressing these new economic, social and cultural headwinds.

I believe that rather than recognizing the need for government responsiveness, the current administration has resisted any attempts at adapting in favor of a “that’s the way we’ve always done things” mentality. This steadfast maintenance of the status quo is hindering Gulfport’s long-run ability to thrive moving forward into the future.

As a Council candidate for the Ward 2 Downtown District, I’ve chosen to run because it’s clear to me that our current councilmember is out of touch with the shifting needs of the community’s residents and businesses.

We are in a time of crisis and the leadership required to navigate these turbulent post-COVID waters is not the same as that needed during peaceful times. We need a leader who understands the significant changes we are facing and has the vision to guide us forward with agility and determination.

My campaign platform focuses on addressing the affordability crisis and worker shortage. I have a plan to attract younger families to increase the inter-generational diversity within the community. I will tackle the issues of blight and prioritize pedestrian safety. And I will address the impact of rising sea levels.

My vision will ensure the long-term prosperity and sustainability of the community all while importantly retaining the unique character of Gulfport, protecting us from encroaching gentrification.

Sincerely, Greg Simek

Please visit my website www.GulfportForward.com to learn more about my platform. You’ll have the opportunity to schedule a call with me and I welcome the chance to hear your thoughts. Build a better Gulfport!GULFPORT!