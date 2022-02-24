I’d spent an hour talking with Jill Horstmann, the owner and sole employee of Squirrelly AF rescue, before she revealed a tiny squirming baby squirrel sleeping in her t-shirt.

“She’s a big crybaby; she’s really missing mom,” Horstmann explained. “Every time I take her out she’s screaming and crying.”

Mom was most likely taken out by a tree trimmer, Horstmann said. Tree trimmers often displace the animals, kill adult squirrels, and knock down nests, she says.

Crying babies, squirrels with head trauma, senior squirrels with cataracts – any type of misplaced tree rodents, really – matter to Squirrelly AF, a St. Petersburg-based rescue.

“People need to bring squirrels to rehabbers when they find them,” Horstmann said.

On site, she rehabilitates the animals, teaches them “how to squirrel” on their own, and releases them nearby where they make their nests and live a normal life. Often the squirrels return during daytime hours, of their own free will, to her backyard, where they come knowing treats are always a snatch away.

Horstmann’s rescue is at 2727 24th Ave. N. It’s her backyard.

She ran her rescue, rehabilitation, and release for five years as a sub-permittee under Wright Ranch Rescue, Inc. in Lutz. In 2021, she filed for 501(c)(3) charity status.

For Horstmann, this means that she can easily accept donations, something she needs to keep the nonprofit running and the squirrels healthy.

It also means she has made the bushy-tailed creatures her entire life.

“They’re just cutie patooties … they’re so smart,” Horstmann said. “My biggest fear is if something happened to me, who would take care of the squirrels?”

Wright Ranch takes care of all wildlife, and it’s there that expert rehabbers taught her everything from bats to raccoons. When Squirrelly AF takes in a squirrel with medical issues, Animal Medical Hospital in St. Petersburg [2540 30th Ave. N.] provides veterinary care and proper medication.

At the moment, Horstmann only works with squirrels, and that’s how she likes it.

Underground Squirrel World

Saying squirrels consume Horstmann’s entire life may be an understatement.

The St. Pete resident first rescued a squirrel at Shore Acres 25 years ago. She found two baby squirrels laying in standing water from a recent flood. One was already dead; the other she raised and eventually released.

“Back then there wasn’t the internet; there was AOL,” Horstmann said with a laugh. “I had to figure everything out. Luckily, he made it and was released.”

She took a break until Hurricane Irma displaced tons of baby squirrels and Horstmann scrolled Facebook, heartbroken by the photographs of orphaned animals. Someone remembered her rehabilitation victory more than two decades ago and messaged her, asking for help with a furry storm survivor.

That’s when she learned the ins and outs of rehabilitation from Wright Ranch.

Today, Horstmann sleeps in her makeshift mother-in-law suite, a few steps from the dependent baby squirrels who need to drink their fill of milk every four hours.

The rescue center was once a studio for friends and music; now it houses cages of healing squirrels, awaiting the day they can go back into the wild.

Peanuts for Charity

Rehabilitating squirrels isn’t cheap.

“People do donate, which is amazing, but that fluctuates so much,” Horstmann said. “The medical bills are unreal, so it’s impossible to keep a cushion for my rescue … and the animals can’t go without.”

Four milk nipples cost $15; a bag of nutritious sunflower seeds, $80; and fruit and vegetable prices continue to rise. These necessary lifesavers last about “two seconds” at a squirrelly sanctuary.

Before her deep dive into the squirrel world, Horstmann worked as a bar manager and bartender in Pinellas. She still raised her squirrels, and often brought babies and milk in her t-shirt cushion. When COVID-19 devastated the restaurant industry, she took the chance and began working with her squirrels full-time, and now, a full-time job in addition to her full-time life as a rehabber is impossible.

She still carries the no-nonsense attitude of a bar manager dealing with rowdy customers, except now it’s rowdy squirrels, thrill-drunk off walnuts.

“They’re incredible animals. Once anyone that is anti-squirrel sees them up close they change their minds,” Horstmann said. “The biggest thing I want to push is that if you find an injured or displaced animal, please call a rehabber.”

And yes, Squirrelly AF is short for Squirrelly “As F**k.”

If you find a squirrel in peril, contact Squirrelly AF at 727-336-7228, but if you can, text a photo and information before calling.

Find more squirrel-goodness at squirrellyaf.org

Want to Learn More?

Meet Horstmann and learn about her scurry of squirrels at Gulfport’s Get Rescued. She’ll educate the public about squirrels and the importance of wildlife and rehabilitation. Hopefully, too, she’ll accept much-needed donations.

Gulfport’s Get Rescued Feb. 26, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. gulfportsgetrescued.com