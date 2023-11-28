St. Bartholomew in St. Pete’s Miracle on 34th Street: Skyway Stories

If you happen to be driving down 34th Street South in St. Pete on Sunday, December 3 between 3 and 7 p.m., be on the lookout for an unusual visitor outside St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church.

“I can’t wait for the camel!” says The Rev. Ethan Cole, rector of St. Bart’s. “So excited!”

The camel will be one of the attractions during St. Bart’s celebration of the first Sunday of Advent, along with costumed family photo ops in the church’s homemade crèche, music by the St. Pete Sax Quartet, games, food trucks, and more. It’s a typically welcoming initiative at the church, which has been enjoying a renaissance since Cole became rector a year ago. At the same time, the surrounding neighborhood has been undergoing a rebirth of its own as the Skyway Marina District.

Pinellas County’s Oldest Church

A picturesque example of Florida Carpenter Gothic architecture built of heart pine batten-and-board, St. Bart’s has graced the corner of 38th Ave. and 34th St. S. for more than 50 years. But that wasn’t its first location. It was built in 1887 at 19th St. S. and 22nd Ave. S., and remained in operation there until members decided in 1969 that a move was needed “to better serve the parish,” according to its pastor at the time. In a remarkable act of architectural preservation, the church was dismantled, moved and reassembled on its new site board by board.

The church has grown since then, adding wings, a parish house and more. (It leases its former education building to Precious Angels PreSchool.) But the original 18×40-foot sanctuary is still in use, which means St. Bart’s has been continuously operating in its original building longer than any other church in Pinellas County.

“Y’all Come Now”

So how does the county’s oldest church manage to thrive in one of St. Pete’s newest neighborhoods?

With a sense of humor, for one thing. When Zaxby’s opened across the street last summer, Father Ethan marked the occasion with a Facebook photo in which the church’s statue of Jesus seems to be embracing the restaurant’s giant inflatable chicken.

“There’s a wonderful saying in the Gospels where Jesus says he longs to gather Jerusalem under his wings like a mother hen gathers in her chicks,” he explains. “I had that verse in mind, and also, ‘His eye is on the sparrow.’” (Or in this case, on the chicken.)

Cole, 44, likes to say that St. Bart’s is “a country church in the middle of a city.” In fact, the church was in the country at one time. There was little else in the area when the church bought the property from Allstate Insurance. But now a city is growing up around it, and with that growth come both challenges and opportunities.

“Some mornings I come in and there are people sleeping in our bushes,” says Father Ethan. “But we also have beautiful new expansions happening all around us – and these are all right next to each other.”

That’s why he supports what he calls a ‘Y’all come now” attitude at the church.

“On Sundays it’s a little slice of the kingdom of heaven in here. Coming up for communion you’ll see children kneeling next to a guy with face tattoos next to a woman who’s an African immigrant next to folks who’ve been here for generations and people who’ve never been here before. And they all stay for coffee hour,” he says.

A Spiritual Rebirth

It wasn’t always this way, says church historian Jerry Knight, 85. A retiree from the St. Petersburg Fire Department, he and his family have been members of St. Bart’s since 1962. In his deeply researched account for the church website, he details the challenges that had already begun to plague the church when COVID-19 dealt attendance a near-fatal blow.

Still, throughout these difficult years, a loyal core of parishioners kept the church grounds landscaped and the buildings in good condition. And in 2022, following the retirement of The Rev. William V. Burkett after 16 years of service, St. Bart’s vestry (the governing board) called Cole as rector.

At the time, Cole, a Harvard Divinity School grad, was serving as Canon of Congregational Life at the Cathedral Church of St. Peter. He was seen as a promising young leader with the energy to turn around an aging church. But that wasn’t the only reason the vestry called him. They knew he’d undergone a spiritual rebirth of his own.

Step By Step

In 2014, trouble with alcohol abuse led Cole to retire from active ministry. Working in distinctly non-lofty jobs — administrator for a company that makes pre-cast concrete, picking up poop for a dog training business — he found his way to recovery through AA’s 12-step program.

“The work of 12-step helped me be a better priest.”

Knight agrees. He feels that Father Ethan’s “inside experience” with addiction enables him to recognize — and empathize with — church attendees who are experiencing their own such struggles.

Cole’s all-are-welcome attitude jibed well with the already open-minded congregation of St. Bart’s. It is not among the Episcopal churches that have split off into factions opposing same-sex marriage or gay and female clergy.

“We’re not in the family of conservative evangelical churches,” says Cole, who is gay. “We love our tradition and the beauty of liturgy, but we also think that God’s table is open. Folks can come however they are.”

Community Comes First

A recent Sunday service embodied this welcoming ethos. The obligatory Bible passages for the day were all fire and brimstone, threats of death and destruction from an angry, punishing god. But when Cole went on to analyze them in his sermon, his approach was down-to-earth, conversational. Yes, he acknowledged, these passages are grim. But they are also a reminder that life is fragile, and that we need to help one another. He wants the church to be a place of both consolation and transformation.

Rebuilding the St. Bart’s community is his primary goal. To do so, he’s finding ways to “open wide the doors.” He brought in an accomplished new music director, Travis Evans. He activated the parish house with activities like the Sew What Studio, which attracts a growing cohort of sewing enthusiasts twice a month. And he’s inviting the public to sunset socials in the church’s fountain courtyard following the monthly Evensong services.

From Gulfport to Old Northeast

Parishioners are coming from all over, from Gulfport to the Old Northeast, from Tierra Verde to the Patriot Square condo complex up the street.

“I’ve come home,” says Olga Fisher, who’s originally from an unpronounceable town in Wales and now teaches quilting techniques at the Sew What Studio. The Dietrich-Comeau family travels from Parrish for the “fantastic Sunday school.” They also value the church’s focus on helping the homeless. Claude McKenzie, 64, says the church has changed his life. He was familiar with Father Ethan from the downtown cathedral and followed him to St. Bart’s, having just secured his first apartment after years of homelessness. Now he sings in the choir and occasionally plays flute solos.

“Ethan is such a good shepherd,” says McKenzie.

Not For Sale

Running a church ain’t cheap — Cole estimates it costs $300,000 a year — but contributions are steadily increasing. Surprisingly enough, given the building boom in the area, there have been no offers from developers to buy this prime piece of real estate, says Michael Booher, CFO for the Episcopal Diocese of Southwest Florida. Even if the diocese were to sell one of its church properties, they would want to redevelop it for diocesan use.

They would only sell to a developer who would keep it in the family, so to speak — develop it for another kind of Episcopal facility.

But there’s no chance of that happening at St. Bart’s. Father Ethan has done “incredible work” for the church, says Booher, and can be credited for its renaissance.

If, as this charismatic young leader says, a church is a place where people can seek “meaning in a chaotic world,” little old St. Bart’s — so incongruous amidst the cranes and clamor of the Skyway Marina District — may have actually found itself in the right place at the right time,

Says Father Ethan: “We’re where we’re supposed to be.”

St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church, 3747 34th St. S., 727-867-7015, stbartsinpete.org.

