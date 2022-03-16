St. Patrick’s Day Events in Gulfport, St. Pete

Green with envy at all the fun you could be having this St. Patrick’s Day weekend? We’ve got a round up of local street parties, bar crawls and performances, not just on March 17, but the rest of the weekend.

Find your jam from the gulf beaches to downtown St. Petersburg, and find even more St. Patrick’s Day events at thegabber.com

Thursday, March 17

Gulfport’s Green Day It’s Gulfport’s largest St. Patrick’s Day Street Party, hosted by the city’s unofficial Irish-ish bar, O’Maddys. Join in on the pinch-me fun, live music, green beer, and traditional Irish fare all day long. Groups such as Bad Neighbors and The Conspiracy Band will play the O’Maddys stage. Some of the proceeds benefit My Foundation. No tickets to buy or need to find a pot of gold to get in – just walk to Gulfport’s waterfront. O’Maddy’s Bar & Grille, 5405 Shore Blvd. S. 10 a.m.-11 p.m. 727-323-8643

Sandy Shamrocks St. Patrick’s Day is saltier on the beach. Caddy’s on Treasure Island is throwing St. Caddy’s Day, a sandy explosion of live music, face painting, and Irish drinking. The lineup: Logan Grant and the Show Ponies, Bagpipers, Obi Wan Knabe and The Forces, and The Torpedoes. Stick around for drink specials and beach bar bites. Caddy’s Treasure Island, 9000 W. Gulf Blvd., Treasure Island. 10 a.m.-11 p.m. 727-360-4993

Corey Avenue Gets Lucky Ready for an all day party on the 300 block of Corey Avenue? After two years of a Patty-less St. Patrick’s Day for Swigwam’s Beach Bar, the celebration is back on and bigger than ever. Come for live music from The Sandy Bottom and The Beach Rats along with green games (cornhole) and Irish fare (corned beef and hash). The bars on Corey Avenue will be all in, so feel free to do some hopping. Swigwam Beach Bar on Corey, 336 Corey Ave., St. Pete Beach. 1-9 p.m. swigwam.webs.com

The Salty Leprechaun It’s The Salty Nun’s first St. Patrick’s Day, and they’re ringing it in right with drink specials, good eats, and live music from The Cheaters. Green garb greatly appreciated. The Salty Nun, 2501 Central Ave., St. Pete. 5-8 p.m. fb.com/SaltyNun

Friday, March 18

Shamrock Drag Number Get ready to rock your best green moment at the Shamrock Showcase show, hosted by drag performer Miranda Marie Sugarbaker at the Garage on Central Avenue. Entertainers Lady Liemont and Natasha Skye will dazzle on stage and perform to upbeat bangers all night. The Garage on Central Ave., 2729 Central Ave., St. Pete. 10 p.m. fb.com/OFCLgaragepage

Saturday, March 19

Paddy’s Pup Crawl You’ll need a little hair of the dog after St. Patrick’s Day. Get your furry pal in on the fun with a St. Pawtrick’s Day Pup Crawl. Participants will start at 3 Daughters Brewing and trot over to Pinellas Ale Works, Cage Brewing, and the Dog Bar. There will be pet-related vendors, dog services, and costumes (for dogs or humans) are encouraged. Proceeds go to Fluff Animal Rescue! Drink on. 3 Daughters Brewing, 222 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg. 12-5 p.m. $35. 3dbrewing.com

Leprechaun Crawl Join the 5th Annual Lucky’s St. Patrick’s Day Crawl for a night of drinking, green beers and waived covers. Check in at The One Night Stand and make your way to Pelican Pub, Pour Judgment, Whiskey Exchange, and others. The One Night Stand, 149 1st Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 4 p.m.-12 a.m. $15. crawlwith.us.