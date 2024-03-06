St. Pete Affordable Housing and the Rays/Hines Deal

Affordable housing and the Rays/Hines deal project continue to be top of mind for the public, as attendees of the City Council meeting continued to weigh in on these topics at City Hall on Feb. 29.

Affordable Housing and Rays/Hines Deal in St. Petersburg

“What good is building a stadium?” Pastor Oscar Banks asked. He said that affordable housing — of 80% AMI is needed. “We can’t worry about a stadium. We need to worry about housing,” he added.

“We’re paying them to take the land,” Karyn Mueller said in the open forum. She served as a committee member in the CBAC meetings last month. She argued that she supports the development of the land but doesn’t agree with the current Rays/Hines deal.

Jeremy Tolbert said he believes the deal “will transfer money” to people “who don’t need it.”

In support of the deal, Nicola Saner said she believes that there’s no other option. “If we don’t go with what’s on the table right now, what are the options?”

Saner argued it would be “more of the same,” meaning “more condos and not integrated parcels,” ending with “siphons of wealth.” She highlighted the other amenities included in the Rays/Hines deal.

Erin Riley, representing Power Design (a multi-trade contractor) voiced support for the deal. “It’s going to flourish economic growth and infrastructure in the city,” Riley stated.

“It’s going to significantly expand the local workforce,” Riley added.

The last speaker in the open forum was Lama Alhasan, who joined via Zoom. She expressed discontent with the amended and approved version that came out of a Gaza and Israel ceasefire debated at length on Feb. 15.

Before logging off, Hasan said the Rays/Hines deal is not the way to take care of the people of St. Pete.

City Affairs

A proclamation to observe Flood Awareness Week on the week of March 4 was presented by council member Brandi Gabbard after the open forum.

Afterward, the City Council deliberated on vacating properties in the city for developments. Council members noted that it looked like the city was giving away.

For more details on the meeting, you can watch the recording. Get the agenda.

