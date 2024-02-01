Things To Do Spring St. Pete: Arts, Outdoors, and More in 2024

Spring is in the air, and adventure isn’t far behind! The Gabber Newspaper collected a veritable smorgasbord of arts, theater, outdoor, and cultural events for you to explore. Whether you feel like taking a class, watching a show, or getting hands-on with volunteer experience, we’ve got something for you. If we missed an event you want Gulfport to know about, drop us a line at events@thegabber.com and we’ll do our best to run it in our weekly Things To Do section.

St. Pete and Gulfport Spring Events Guide

St. Pete and Gulfport Spring Events Guide: Art Shows and Classes

Throughout Spring

The Nature of Art Explore the disparate ways humans have engaged in artistic expression to understand our environment. The Nature of Art shows the relationship human have with nature and demonstrates our role within the world. Museum of Fine Arts St. Petersburg, 255 Beach Dr. NE, St. Petersburg. Through Apr. 14. 727-896-2667; mfastpete.org.

Dalí & the Impressionists Witness the masterpieces of Impressionist artists including Claude Monet, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Edgar Degas alongside Salvador Dalí’s earliest paintings. The Dalí, One Dalí Blvd., St. Petersburg. Through Apr. 28. 727-823-3767; thedali.org.

Ahua Can Observe the multimedia sculptures and architectural pieces of Claudia Peña Salinas. Ahua Can blends architectural minimalism with ancient Mesoamerican history. Museum of Fine Arts St. Petersburg, 255 Beach Dr. NE, St. Petersburg. Through June 30. 727-896-2667; mfastpete.org.

February

Gulfport: February

Treading Water Featuring painter Paula Roy, with opening reception on Feb. 2. DRV Gallery, 5401 Gulfport Blvd. S., Gulfport. Feb. 2-24. 727-384-7004; drvgallery.com.

Gulfport Plein Air Painters Paintings and sketches of Gulfport from the Gulfport-based plein air painting group. Opening reception on Feb. 2. Catherine Hickman Theater Lobby, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Feb. 2-29. 727-893-1070; mygulfport.us.

Show Us Your Pets Gulfport and other Tampa Bay artists share their tribute to furry and feathered friends. Opening reception on Feb. 3. Gulfport Arts Center, 2726 54th St. S., Gulfport. Feb. 3-29. facebook.com/gulfportartscenter.

Valentine’s Day Notan Art for Kids/Family Learn about the art of Japanese paper cutouts and make some simple-yet-beautiful heart-themed paper crafts. Registration encouraged. Gulfport Arts Center, 2726 54th St. S., Gulfport. Feb. 6. facebook.com/gulfportartscenter/.

Gulfport Fine Arts Festival Gulfport’s annual juried fine arts festival, on its picturesque waterfront. Veterans Park, 5350 31st Ave. S., Gulfport. Feb. 10-11. 727-344-3711; visitgulfportflorida.com.

Pet-Themed Mini Screen Prints Make your own adorable cat/dog themed mini-screen print in celebration of the Gulfport Pet Election. Gulfport Arts Center, 2726 54th St. S., Gulfport. Feb. 13. facebook.com/gulfportartscenter.

Enamel Jewelry Experience Work with Doug D’Souza to make two enamel pendants. Beginners welcome; no need to have done this before. DRV Gallery, 5401 Gulfport Blvd. S., Gulfport. Feb. 17. 727-384-7004; drvgallery.com.

Quilt Squares for Black History Month (all ages) Come paint a unique square of fabric that pays homage to the tradition of quilting in Black folk art. Gulfport Arts Center, 2726 54th St. S., Gulfport. Feb. 24. facebook.com/gulfportartscenter.

St. Pete: February

Neurographic Watercolor Painting Instructor Kit Perusich leads creative activities that connect the brain to art. Class includes supplies. Artists of Elements, 4746 22nd Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Feb 15. 727-420-7438; artistsofelements.com.

The Florida Highwaymen: La Florida Re-Found An installation that speaks to the struggle for freedom and self-respect in this essential Black art movement from the 1950s Jim Crow South. Come for gallery hours and talk with Dr. Renee Mills on Feb. 18, and a staged reading of Down the Road by Bob Devin-Jones on Feb. 22. The Studio@620, 620 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 727-895-6620; thestudioat620.org.

a little silly, goofy mood Explore Amy Sanders’ solo exhibition showcasing colorful ceramics. Morean Center for Clay, 420 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg. Through Feb. 29. 727-821-7162; moreanartscenter.org.

February/March

Celebrating LOVE Meet Brenda McMahon Gallery’s featured artist for February, painter Jim Kammerud, at an opening reception on Feb. 2. Then return to meet featured sculptor Agueda Zabisky (Mar. 1); plein air painter Lauren Ireland (Apr. 5); and painter Cynthia Dugat (May 3), whose works are tinted with coffee grind. Brenda McMahon Gallery, 2901 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. 727-454-0453; brendamcmahongallery.com.

Survival of the Fittest: Envisioning Wildlife and Wilderness with the Big Four Featuring masterworks from the Rijksmuseum Twenthe and The National Museum of Wildlife Art. The James Museum, 150 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Feb. 17-May 26. 727-892-4200; thejamesmuseum.org.

Nature Pix Exhibition Enter the captivating world of technology and art with Nature Pix by computational artist and designer Mikhail Mansion. Opening reception on Feb. 22. Creative Pinellas, 12211 Walsingham Road, Largo. Feb. 22-Apr. 21. 727-582-2172; creativepinellas.org.

Resilient: Jewelry that Empowers Explore the art of jewelry-making through cultural movements, the environment, Afrofuturism, and resiliency. Florida CraftArt, 501 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Feb. 27-Mar. 17. 727-821-7391; floridacraftart.org.

March

Introduction to Decoupage Grab the Mod Podge and start creating your unique papercraft. DRV Gallery, 5401 Gulfport Blvd. S., Gulfport. Mar. 16. 727-384-7004; drvgallery.com.

Animal Attraction Explore various concepts including society, gender, and current events through the contemporary art of animal themes. Florida CraftArt, 501 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Mar. 22-May 12. 727-821-7391; floridacraftart.org.

Gulfport Art in the Yard What happens when Florida’s most creative community opens its doors for a giant art-themed yard sale? Absolute magic! Mar. 23. 727-893-1000; mygulfport.us.

April/May

Fresh Squeezed: Emerging Artists in Florida Emerging Florida artists share their work in this annual Morean tradition. Morean Arts Center, 719 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Apr. 13-Jun. 27. 727-822-7872; moreanartscenter.org.

Creative Visual Games This class teaches techniques to stimulate the imagination and nurture creativity. DRV Gallery, 5401 Gulfport Blvd. S., Gulfport. May 18. 727-384-7004; drvgallery.com.

St. Pete and Gulfport Spring Events Guide: Music and Theater

Feburary: Gulfport

Blues Night: A Showcase of Blues, Rock and Folk Music Enjoy a bluesy night with singer-songwriter, guitarist, and violinist Leify Green. Catherine Hickman Theatre, 5501 27th Ave., Gulfport. Feb. 10. 727-893-1070; mygulfport.us.

Duos of the ‘70s A.J. and Nicole bring you a tribute to Sonny & Cher, Captain & Tennille, and Donny & Marie. Catherine Hickman Theatre, 5501 27th Ave., Gulfport. Feb. 11. 727-893-1070; mygulfport.us.

Lavender Moonshine and You Join the iconic folk artist Tret Fure as she sings well-loved songs in celebration of Gulfport’s ReadOut festival. Catherine Hickman Theatre, 5501 27th Ave., Gulfport. Feb. 17. 727-893-1070; mygulfport.us.

Brothers from Another Mother Comedy Tour Laugh along with comedians Jackie Flynn and Kevin Flynn (no relation), benefitting the Gulfport Senior Center Foundation Building. Catherine Hickman Theatre, 5501 27th Ave., Gulfport. Feb. 18. 727-893-1070; mygulfport.us.

February: St. Petersburg

The Chinese Lady Follow the story of 14-year-old Afong Moy, the first Chinese woman to enter America. Watch her journey and her human urge to belong. American Stage, 163 Third St. N., St. Petersburg. Through Feb. 25. 727-823-7529; americanstage.org.

Whiskey and Soda Listen in on the conversation Margaret Thatcher and John Lennon would have over a drink together. The Off-Central, 2260 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Feb. 1-11. 727-202-7019; theoffcentral.com.

Rachmaninoff’s Symphonic Dances & More Enjoy an evening with The Florida Orchestra as they play Rachmaninoff’s complete Symphonic Dances, Debussy’s Prelude to Afternoon of a Faun, and Paul Hindemith’s Tuttifantchen Suite. The Palladium, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Feb. 4. 727-822-3590; mypalladium.org.

Love Is A Cabaret Spend Valentine’s Day with St. Pete bards and sweethearts Paul Wilborn and Eugenie Bondurant as they sing songs and tell love stories. freeFall Theatre, 60999 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Feb. 14. 727-498-5205; freefalltheatre.com.

Home Explore the meaning of home with a one-night dance performance by projectALCHEMY’s Alexander Jones. The Studio@620, 620 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Feb. 16. 727-895-6620; thestudioat620.org.

Garden Groove featuring the Scotty Wright Quintet A jazz performance in celebration of Black History Month. The Woodson African American Museum of Florida, 2240 Ninth Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Feb. 25. 727-323-1104; woodsonmuseum.org.

Radio Theatre Project LIVE Join Tampa Bay actors as they bring unique stories to life, with live foley effects. The Studio@620, 620 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Feb. 26. 727-895-6620; thestudioat620.org.

Eric Stern Trio This musical collective blends tradition and innovation. The Studio@620, 620 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Feb. 27. 727-895-6620; thestudioat620.org.

Love & Bossa Nova Daniela Soledade and Nate Najar bring you a night of soulful Brazilian music that will transport you right to Rio de Janeiro. The Studio@620, 620 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Feb. 29. 727-895-6620; thestudioat620.org.

February/March

Fresh Ink Creative Pinellas teams up with American Stage to bring staged readings of adventurous, diverse, and inclusive plays. Performances on Feb. 6 and Mar. 5. The Auditorium at Creative Pinellas, 12211 Walsingham Road, Largo. 727-582-2172; creativepinellas.org.

God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater Bored and unfulfilled by philanthropy, millionaire Eliot Rosewater sets off on a journey to find his life’s purpose. freeFall Theatre, 60999 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Feb. 9-Mar. 10. 727-498-5205; freefalltheatre.com.

Fully Committed One actor plays 40 characters — all denizens of a ritzy New York restaurant. The Off-Central, 2260 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Feb. 29-Mar. 10. 727-202-7019; theoffcentral.com.

March

Kissy Simmons A vocal powerhouse presents a dazzling evening of jazz standards, R&B classics, and favorites from the Disney catalog. freeFall Theatre, 60999 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Mar. 1. 727-498-5205; freefalltheatre.com.

Gulfport Peace, Love & Pride Festival An all-day music festival to celebrate Gulfport Florida Pride. Come early and stay late! Gulfport Casino Ballroom, 5500 Shore Blvd. S. Mar. 10. 727-893-1070; gulfportpride.com.

The Viewing Room Gulfport Community Players tells the story of Chester Dumbrosky who waited for the day of his “wake” to heal old wounds with his dysfunctional family. Catherine Hickman Theatre, 5501 27th Ave., Gulfport. Mar. 12-31. 727-322-0316; gulfportcommunityplayers.org.

Stand By Your Drag Drag bans, anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, and a skyrocketing bar tab prompts Varla Jean Merman to take a stand for life, liberty, and the pursuit of non-skid breath mints. freeFall Theatre, 60999 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Mar. 15. 727-498-5205; freefalltheatre.com.

Turandot Princess Turandot shows no mercy to those who seek her hand in marriage, and a failed request means death. St. Pete Opera, 2145 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Mar. 15-19. 727-823-2040; stpeteopera.org.

Don’t Dress for Dinner A not-so-happily married couple negotiates extramarital affairs, until their web of lies catches up with them. St. Petersburg City Theatre, 4025 31st St. S., St. Petersburg. Mar. 15-24. 727-866-1973; spcitytheatre.org.

Rick Steves’ Europe: A Symphonic Journey World-famous traveler Rick Steves joins The Florida Orchestra for an unforgettable orchestral experience. Matinee and evening performances. Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Mar. 16. 727-892-5721; themahaffey.com.

April

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast in the Park American Stage performs this Disney favorite in the great outdoors. Demens Landing Park, Bayshore Drive SE & Second Avenue SE. Apr. 3-May 5. 727-823-7529; americanstage.org.

Lonestar & Laundry and Bourbon Two one-act plays give a picture of life in a one-horse Texas town, where women get drunk during the day and the men get drunk at night. The Off-Central. 2260 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Apr. 4-14. 727-202-7019; theoffcentral.com.

Second Samuel Elderly Miss Gertrude dies, letting loose deep, dark secrets in this Southern town. Catherine Hickman Theatre, 5501 27th Ave., Gulfport. Apr. 5-14. 727-498-0697; ghostlightyc.org.

Nollywood Dreams A laugh-out-loud romantic comedy follows a young Nigerian woman dreaming of becoming a huge star in the “Nollywood” film industry. freeFall Theatre, 60999 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Apr. 12-May 12. 727-498-5205; freefalltheatre.com..

Becky Gulsvig A Broadway star debuts her new cabaret show. freeFall Theatre, 60999 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Apr. 25. 727-498-5205; freefalltheatre.com.

Saint-Saëns’ Organ Symphony The Florida Orchestra transports you to France for a program featuring Saint-Saëns’ lush masterpiece. Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Apr. 27-28. 727-892-5721; themahaffey.com.

May

Hedwig and the Angry Inch A classic rock ’n’ roll rollercoaster with beloved transgender icon, Hedwig. American Stage, 163 Third St. N., St. Petersburg. May 15-June 16. 727-823-7529; americanstage.org.

Inside Mahler’s Resurrection Symphony Maestro Michael Francis takes you on a humorous journey through a single work before a full performance. Additional performances on May 25 (Mahaffey Theater) and May 26 (Ruth Eckerd Hall). Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. May 23. 727-892-5721; themahaffey.com.

St. Pete and Gulfport Spring Events Guide: Book Clubs and Readings

February

Dressing the Saints: An Evening with Aracelis González Assendorf In this new book, old loves are rekindled, enemies confronted, family secrets become exposed, and women fight for freedom in their lives. Tombolo Books, 2153 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Feb. 6. 727-755-9456; tombolobooks.com.

If You See Them: A Conversation with Vicki Sokolik Explore the crisis of homeless youth through the inspiring stories of a woman and the kids. This event takes place at The Studio@620. The Studio@620, 620 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Feb. 20. 727-755-9456; tombolobooks.com.

Snakes of St. Augustine Join The Gabber Newspaper Book Club as they discuss Ginger Pinholster’s story of stolen snakes, missing brothers, and the meaning of community. Habana Café, 5402 Gulfport Blvd. S., Gulfport. Feb. 21. 727-321-6965; tombolobooks.com or amanda@thegabber.com.

St. Pete Zine Fest & Symposium on Zines Connect with self-published zine and comic makers, authors, and presses as they share, sell, and swap their work. West Community Library, 6700 Eighth Ave. N., St. Petersburg Feb. 17. 727-341-7199; spcollege.edu.

March

Say Hello to My Little Friend: An Evening with Jennine Capó Crucet Scarface meets Moby Dick in this groundbreaking, darkly comic Miami novel about a young man’s attempt to capitalize on his mother’s legacy. Tombolo Books, 2153 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Mar. 7. 727-755-9456; tombolobooks.com.

Miami Blues The Gabber Newspaper Book Club reads Charles Willeford’s classic crime novel. Habana Café, 5402 Gulfport Blvd. S., Gulfport. Mar. 13. 727-321-6965; tombolobooks.com or amanda@thegabber.com.

Lassoing the Sun: A Year in America’s National Parks A book talk with author Mark Wood. North Community Library, 861 70th Ave. N., St. Petersburg Mar. 16. 727-893-7214; splibraries.org.

Victim: A Conversation with Andrew Boryga This fearless satirical book is about a Bronx hustler who sees through diversity initiatives and decides to cash in on the odd currency of identity. Tombolo Books, 2153 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Mar. 21. 727-755-9456; tombolobooks.com.

April/May

Gator Country The Gabber Newspaper Book Club dives into the shady world of illegal wildlife trading in Rebecca Renner’s new book. Habana Café, 5402 Gulfport Blvd. S., Gulfport. Apr. 10. 727-321-6965; tombolobooks.com or amanda@thegabber.com.

Sunshine State: Essays The Gabber Newspaper Book Club reads Sarah Gerard’s Florida-focused collection. Habana Café, 5402 Gulfport Blvd. S., Gulfport. May 8. 727-321-6965; tombolobooks.com or amanda@thegabber.com.

Arts All Around!

The Gabber Newspaper covers live theater and art across South Pinellas and, when we find something worth the drive, in the Tampa Bay and Sarasota areas.

St. Pete and Gulfport Spring Events Guide: History and Culture

Throughout Spring

Resilience & Revolution: An Immersion of Black Americana An exhibit cultivated by The Montague Collection and Dr. Cody Clark captivates visitors by delving into the rich tapestry of African-American history and culture. The Woodson African American Museum of Florida, 2240 Ninth Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Jan. 24-Mar. 31. 727-323-1104; woodsonmuseum.org.

Origin This biographical drama focuses on the story of writer Isabel Wilkerson (Feb. 2-8). Further independent film offerings include The Teachers’ Lounge (Feb. 9-15), Driving Madeleine (Feb. 16-22), and Perfect Days (Feb. 23-29). Green Light Cinema, 221 Second Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 508-816-8968, greenlightstpete.com.

Open Archaeology Lab Florida Public Archaeology Network offers a chance to sort through, identify, and clean artifacts from nearby archaeological sites. Public sessions offer on Feb. 2 and Mar. 1; a Youth Archaeology session is offered on Mar. 14. Weedon Island Preserve Cultural and Natural History Center, 1800 Weedon Dr. NE, St. Petersburg. 727-453-6500; weedonislandpreserve.org.

St. Petersburg Black History Bike Tour Join historian Josette Green for a bike tour highlighting the Black history of St. Pete and the impact of systemic racism on the city of St. Pete. Tours begin at 9 a.m. at the Wellness Center and cover a five-mile loop. No cost, though donations are encouraged. Wellness Center, 2198 15th Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Feb. 3 & 24, Mar. 9, Apr. 20. blackhistorybiketour.com; BlackHistoryBT@gmail.com.

The Original Gulfport Walking Tour Gulfport Arts & Heritage proudly presents a walking tour that traces the creation of this small seaside city. Tours offered on Feb. 17, Mar. 16, Apr. 20, and May 20. Gulfport History Museum, 5301 28th Ave. S., 727-201-8687; gulfporthistoricalsociety.org.

February

Nan Colton Presents: Louisa May Alcott Tampa Bay actress brings the famous author of Little Women to life in this captivating performance. St. Pete Beach Library, 365 73rd Ave., St. Pete Beach. Feb. 5. 727-363-9238; spblibrary.com.

African-American Heritage Trail The Happy Hour with a Historian features Gwendolyn Reese, discussing St. Petersburg’s African-American Heritage trail, which highlights cultural heritage, community leaders, and landmark businesses. St. Petersburg Museum of History, 335 Second Ave. NE, St. Petersburg. Feb. 8. 727-894-1052, spmoh.com.

Gulf Beaches Library Film Series Join Gulf Beaches Library for regular film screenings. Upcoming offerings include: Between Two Worlds (Feb. 7), Past Lives (Feb. 14), L’immensità (Feb. 21); The Holdovers (Feb. 28). Gulf Beaches Public Library, 200 Municipal Dr., Madeira Beach. 727-391-2828; gulfbeacheslibrary.org.

Once Upon a Time in Florida Jacki Levine, longtime editor of Florida Humanities’ FORUM Magazine, discusses her new book Once Upon a Time in Florida: Stories of Life in the Land of Promises. Gulfport History Museum, 5301 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. Feb. 16. 727-201-8687; gulfporthistoricalsociety.org.

In Search of the Beloved Community: John Lewis A conversation with St. Petersburg’s Raymond Arsenault and civil rights activist Bernard LaFayette, Jr. This event takes place at Allendale United Methodist Church. Allendale United Methodist Church, 3803 Haines Road N., St. Petersburg. Feb. 22. 727-755-9456; tombolobooks.com.

Pinellas African-American Heritage Celebration The PAAHC is a one-day festival showcasing Black history and culture at Pinewood Cultural Park (Florida Botanical Gardens, Heritage Village, Creative Pinellas). Pinewood Cultural Park, 12520 Ulmerton Road, Largo. Feb. 24. pinellasafricanamericanheritagecelebration.org.

Underground History Preserve the ‘Burg’s Place Matters series brings you a new documentary film focused on St. Pete’s indigenous and African-American heritage. University of South Florida at St. Petersburg’s Nelson Poynter Memorial Library, 140 7th Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Feb. 28. 727-824-7802; preservetheburg.org.

March

Nan Colton in Performance Gulfport’s Senior Center will host popular actor Nan Colton as she impersonates a variety of historical personages. Catherine Hickman Theatre, 5501 27th Ave., Gulfport. Mar. 3. 727-498-0697; mygulfport.us.

Spy Pilot: Francis Gary Powers, the U-2 Incident and a Controversial Cold War Legacy A Happy Hour with a Historian discussion with author Francis Gary Powers, Jr. St. Petersburg Museum of History, 335 Second Ave. NE, St. Petersburg. Mar. 14. 727-894-1052; spmoh.com.

St. Pete and Gulfport Spring Events Guide: Play Outside!

Wild Florida 101 This earth-friendly presentation series sponsored by Boyd Hill Nature Preserve kicks off with “Bee-autiful Bugs” (Feb. 2) and offers lots more to learn: “Guess That Bird” (Mar. 1); “Marvelous Mushrooms” (Apr. 5); and “Recording Nature” (May 3). Boyd Hill Nature Preserve, 1101 Country Club Way S., St. Petersburg. 727-893-7326; stpeteparksrec.org.

Beyond the Beach Cleanup Join your neighbors and Gulfport Grassroots as they come together to keep our beach clean. Bags, pickers, and gloves supplied. Gulfport Beach Shelter #4, 5500 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. Feb. 10, Mar. 9, Apr. 13, & May 11. facebook.com/GulfportGrassRoots.

U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Recreational Boating Course Each month, Gulfport’s USCG Auxiliary offers an 8-hour course to qualify learners for a Florida Boating ID Card. CGA Training Building, 3120 Miriam St. S., Gulfport. Feb. 10, Mar. 9, Apr. 13, and May 11. 630-674-5352; merichardsonjr@gmail.com.

Family Programs at Majeed Discovery Garden Come check out the newest section of Florida Botanical Gardens in a series of fun and creative family activities. Offerings include a Valentine’s Day Craft Program (Feb. 11); Reading is FUN (Mar. 16); Sustainability (Apr. 20); and Here Comes the Sun (May 18). Florida Botanical Gardens, 12520 Ulmerton Road, Largo. 727-753-7840; flbgfoundation.org.

February

Raptor Fest Boyd Hill Nature Preserve’s annual festival brings an up close experience with birds of prey. Boyd Hill Nature Preserve, 1101 Country Club Way S., St. Petersburg. Feb. 3. 727-893-7326; friendsofboydhillnaturepreserve.wildapricot.org.

Natural History Speaker Series Boyd Hill Nature Preserve sponsors a series of talks about Florida natural history talks. Topics include: Human-Wildlife Woes and Their (Hopefully Peaceful) Solution with naturalist Jeanne Murphy (Feb. 3); Understanding and Identifying Florida’s Carnivorous Plants with Kenny Coogan (Mar. 13); and Native Trees: A Major Keystone to Life with horticulturalist Zack Pitchford (Apr. 11). Hammock Hall, 3010 31st St. S., St. Petersburg. Feb. 3. 727-893-7326; stpeteparksrec.org.

Creating a Pollinator Garden Pollinators matter, sure, but how can you get butterflies and their other pollen-scattering buddies to pass through your yard? Master Gardener Marianne Martin can show you how at this one-time session. Come learn about the birds and the bees, in the truest sense of the word! Boyd Hill Nature Preserve, 1101 Country Club Way S., St. Petersburg. Feb. 14. 727-893-7326; stpeteparksrec.org.

Gratitude Hike Take time to slow down, practice mindfulness, and appreciate your surroundings in this ranger-led hike. Must be 18 years or older to join. Boyd Hill Nature Preserve, 1101 Country Club Way S., St. Petersburg. Feb. 14. 727-893-7326; stpeteparksrec.org.

Beginning Bird Watching Enjoy your backyard birds? Come learn how to get started with bird watching in this informative presentation. North Community Library, 861 70th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Feb. 17. 727-893-7928; splibraries.org.

March

The Origins of Tampa Bay Hear what a panel of archaeologist and researchers have to say about the first peoples in the Tampa Bay area. Weedon Island Preserve Cultural and Natural History Center, 1800 Weedon Dr. NE, St. Petersburg. Mar. 23. 727-453-6500; weedonislandpreserve.org.

St. Pete and Gulfport Spring Events Guide: Festivals

Gulfport Festivals

Gulfport Mind Body Spirit Expo Curious about or already a fan of all things metaphysical? Come to the Gulfport Casino to meet psychics and healers. The Expo features plenty of info about natural health and holistic healing. Gulfport Casino Ballroom, 5500 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport Feb. 3. 727-893-1070; unityofgulfport.com.

Gulfport Get Rescued No kitten around… this is a paw-some event that has helped hound-reds of homeless animals find their ulti-mutt fur-ever homes. Come celebrate all things pet! Downtown Gulfport, 3101 Beach Blvd. S, Gulfport. Feb. 24. 727-417-5494; visitgulfportflorida.com.

Floridiana Fest Florida souvenirs, postcards, advertising, art…anything and everything vintage Florida! Gulfport Casino Ballroom, 5500 Shore Blvd. S. Apr. 27. 727-893-1070; authenticflorida.com.

St. Petersburg Festivals

ReadOut: A Festival of LGBTQ Literature Lynn Ames, author of Out at the Plate: The Dot Wilkinson Story, is the keynote speaker for this three-day inclusive event. The event spotlights written works from, about, or for LGBTQ+ community. Festival events scheduled in Artists of the Elements (4746 22nd Ave. S., St. Petersburg) and Catherine A. Hickman Theater (5501 27th Ave., Gulfport). Feb. 16-18. 727-893-1074; readout.lgbtqgulfpoort.org.

Tampa Bay Collard Green Festival Health is wealth! This fest shows off local vendors while emphasizing education in food, agriculture, fitness, and finance. The Woodson African American Museum of Florida, 2240 Ninth Avenue S., St. Petersburg. Feb. 17. 727-323-1104; woodsonmuseum.org.

Sunscreen Film Festival Offering the best in independent film, fun parties, great workshops, and networking opportunities. AMC Sundial 20, 151 Second Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Apr. 25-28. 727-502-9573; sunscreenfilmfestival.com.

Green Thumb Festival Hands-on workshops and garden displays make this event the perfect way to ring in spring in Tampa Bay! Walter Fuller Park, 7891 26th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Apr. 27-28. 727-893-7441; stpeteparksrec.org.

Looking for more things to do in St. Pete and Gulfport? Check out The Gabber Newspaper’s full calendar of events.