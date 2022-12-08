St. Pete Art Show Highlights Florida Birds

Rod Hurley didn’t start pursuing a photography career until 2010 when he retired and moved to Westminster Shores in Pinellas Point. Now, from Dec. 8-10, he’s presenting his photography at the Westminster Shores Art Show.

The art show exhibits Hurley’s trademarked photography, called “Living in the Wilds of South St. Petersburg,” with four photo series: Dining out, Ballet, Stem, and Out and About.

“The show will be intended to point out to people that there’s a lot right here in their midst,” Hurley said. “Then the other part is by putting it in a show like this, people that can’t get out for various reasons, physical limitations or anything like that, then they still get to see it.”

Most of his work for this show will be Florida birds in their wild and natural habitats as well as scenic views of places like Lake Maggiore and Banyan Bay.

Hurley explained his interest in capturing images of Florida birds was due to growing up always being outside down in Fort Myers. His Dining Out series was his first collection. Lucky enough, that series made the cut for the art show.

Dining Out displays shore birds, wading birds, and birds of prey as they eat.

“I would go to find the birds pursuing their food, capturing it and eating it,” Hurley explained.

Since these photos were taken within the natural habitats of these birds, it’s intended to promote preservation and bring light to the beauty of nature.

Ballet presents birds in their natural poses, where they may look like they are “dancing, preening, and relaxing,” Hurley says. This series displays the grace and beauty of birds’ movements as they simply go about their days. Most of the birds in this series have their wings spread wide as they make some form of motion.

The Stem is a collection of images that mainly focuses on wine and themes involving wine. Hurley said this series embraces the theme of wine “dominated by stemware, venues, and experiences while exposed to light.”

While on a trip to the Canary Islands, Hurley’s wife, Paula Hurley, noticed “sunlight refraction through a glass of pinot noir and then radiating and expanding in the stem,” he said.

Lastly, Out and About immerses viewers into the surrounding environments of St. Petersburg. Visitors can expect to see many landscapes of lakes and bays right in their own backyard. This series also presents scenes of sunrises and sunsets. Some of Hurley’s favorites are from times on his kayak taking photos of docks and piers.

This two-day event is not one to miss. Head to Westminster Shores to check out Hurley’s best moments of Florida’s beautiful creatures simply existing in the wild. Not only will there be exhibits, but also canvases and prints of pieces for you to take home. Some of the proceeds will be going to the Westminster Shores Foundation.

Westminster Shores Art Show Westminster Shores, 125 56th Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Dec. 8-10. 727-291-8643.