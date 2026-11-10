St. Pete Aura Photography Pop-Up Shows the Color of Your Energy

Have you ever wondered about your aura, the invisible energy field that surrounds you? Like, what color it is and what that means about you?

You can find out, thanks to Stellar State Aura Photography, a new St. Petersburg-based mobile business that pops up around Tampa Bay and beyond.

Founder Lauren Ashley said she can thank her day job as a user experience designer for a software company for helping her discover aura photography. Nearly three years ago, Ashley attended a design tech conference in San Francisco, where Google had hired several photographers to capture people’s auras with special cameras.

But after Ashley got her photo and asked for an interpretation, the photographers said they were just there to take pictures, and simply gave her a list of descriptions of the colors.

Still, Ashley had an epiphany of sorts, as she’d never seen aura photography before then. Ashley said she’s always considered herself “spiritual or witchy or woo-woo, if you must.”

“I was just shocked,” she said during a phone interview. “I was like, ‘Why is nobody doing this in St. Pete?’ Is this my calling?”

Turns out, it was. While she enjoys her career designing interfaces for webpages and applications, the rise of artificial intelligence in the tech industry made her long for human connection.

Following the Signs

After that experience, Ashley dove into research, learning about auras and chakras, the body’s seven main energy points. She became master certified in Reiki, a type of hands-on energy healing, which she says helped her personally.

Before that, she researched the camera: the AuraCamera 6000, an analog instant film camera that is the industry’s oldest and most popular.

While she didn’t specify an exact amount, the camera’s price tag was hefty enough that buying one was a major life decision that she mulled over for two years. But she decided to go for it and bought the camera in May, while simultaneously launching Stellar State.

How the Camera Reads Your Energy

Ashley said the camera, first developed by Guy Coggins in the 1970s, is based on the chakra colors and is supposed to represent which ones are blocked or open. She said 20 years of research went into the colors and how they’re placed on the aura and the photo.

The camera works by measuring the subject’s body temperature, heart rate, and other biometric factors through hand sensors.

“It’s reading the meridian endpoints in your hands,” Ashley said. “Our meridian system … carries our chi, our life force energy. So this is an illustration of your current life force energy through this biofeedback from your palms.”

There are no bad aura colors, Ashley said. But a rainbow aura is the ideal, because it means all of your chakras are present. The hand sensors determine which colors show up in your aura. The placement of those colors around the body carries different meanings.

Your aura can change, based on what’s happening physically or mentally, Ashley said. Hers is consistently mostly the same.

“I’m pretty much always red and purple, and sometimes blue and yellow,” she said. “But after I’ve had a meditation or a massage or meditated for an hour, I’ll show up rainbow or almost rainbow.”

Making People Feel Seen

Stellar State frequently pops up at metaphysical stores Ace of Cups and Spellcrafter. Ashley said the owners have “taken her under their wing.” People can hire her for private events. She has also taken the business to Richmond, Virginia, where she’s from, and to California. She was surprised to find there wasn’t a resident aura photographer in the San Diego area. So she’s filling a void there, too.

The instant aura photos come in a card that explains the colors’ meanings. For a little extra cost, Ashley will also do a reading of your aura. She talks through what the colors mean personally, making sure “people feel seen.”

People open up in the sessions, she said, revealing deeply personal details. Ashley thrives on that human connection, and thinks people are primed for it.

“It’s almost like the world’s been in shambles for this period of time, and it’s kind of forcing us to look within,” she said. “As a collective, we all seem to be starting to heal ourselves, which in turn heals the planets and all this evil in the world.”

For more information, follow Stellar State at instagram.com/stellarstateaura.

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