The Gabber Newspaper Logo
weekly newsletter web ad

St. Pete Beach Announced Explorers Club Good Citizens Awards

by Patrick Heinzen

A child in a pink dress standing between two women smiling at the St. Pete Beach City Commission. explorer's club good citizens.
The City of St. Pete Beach recognized Genny Griffin as one of the two Explorer’s Club Good Citizens award winners.
Photo Courtesy of the City of St. Pete Beach.

At the April 23 St. Pete Beach City Commission meeting, the City awarded two children with the Explorer’s Club Good Citizens Award.

Explorer’s Club Good Citizens Awards

Two children, Genny Griffin and Henry Leporati received the Explorer’s Club Good Citizens Award.

That’s not all that happened at the April 23 St. Pete Beach City Commission meeting. Read about the new city manager, the public comment section, and the TradeWinds’ redevelopment plans.

The City recognized Griffin for her positive energy, and her love for telling jokes to her peers. Andria Nicholson, who runs the summer camp and after-school programs, brought up Griffin’s love for helping other campers and friends of any age. 

A boy standing between two women holding a bouquet of Sunflowers at the St. Pete Beach City Commission
Henry Leporati is the second of two winners of the Explorer’s Club Good Citizens Award.
Photo courtesy of the City of St. Pete Beach.

Nicholson described Leporati as a “quiet positive force.” She highlighted his storytelling ability, and how he is, “truly aware of how to be the calm in a storm.”

Both Griffin and Leporati received a bouquet of sunflowers and a gift bag for their accomplishments.

The Gabber Newspaper? We Go There

In 1968, our founder, George Brann, started The Gabber Newspaper, then called the Gulfport Gabber, to hold Gulfport City Council accountable. Read more of our city council coverage, and learn about our policies on reporting, fact-checking, and funding.

by Patrick Heinzen

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
barnacle newsletter web ad
The Gabber Newspaper