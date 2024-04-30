St. Pete Beach Announced Explorers Club Good Citizens Awards

At the April 23 St. Pete Beach City Commission meeting, the City awarded two children with the Explorer’s Club Good Citizens Award.

Explorer’s Club Good Citizens Awards

Two children, Genny Griffin and Henry Leporati received the Explorer’s Club Good Citizens Award.

That’s not all that happened at the April 23 St. Pete Beach City Commission meeting. Read about the new city manager, the public comment section, and the TradeWinds’ redevelopment plans.

The City recognized Griffin for her positive energy, and her love for telling jokes to her peers. Andria Nicholson, who runs the summer camp and after-school programs, brought up Griffin’s love for helping other campers and friends of any age.

Nicholson described Leporati as a “quiet positive force.” She highlighted his storytelling ability, and how he is, “truly aware of how to be the calm in a storm.”

Both Griffin and Leporati received a bouquet of sunflowers and a gift bag for their accomplishments.

