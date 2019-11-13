St. Pete Beach Approves Marine Rescue Boat

St. Pete Beach Commissioners unanimously approved a $199,987 quote proposal from Metal Shark of Jeanerette, Louisiana at their October 8 regular meeting for the purchase of the city’s first marine rescue boat.

Pinellas County and the EMS Authority will provide funding for the project.

According to city documents, the St. Pete Beach Fire Department (SPBFD) has been working on obtaining a marine rescue boat for several years. The new boat, which will be named Marine 23, will allow firefighters to “respond to all types of incidents.”

St. Pete Beach is an island community and prior to this purchase approval, the proposal states that the SPBFD currently has had no resources for responding to waterway emergencies that “present unique challenges requiring specialized equipment.”

2020 Entertainment Options Approved

At their October 22 regular meeting, commissioners approved street closures for four Corey Area Business Association art and craft shows on the following dates: January 11 and 12, April 18 and19, June 6 and 7, and December 5 and 6.

Specifically, the 200 to 400 blocks of Corey Avenue from Gulf Boulevard to Mangrove Street and Blind Pass Road from 73rd Avenue to just south of the alley at 75th Avenue and Corey Avenue will be closed for these events.

In addition, the annual St. Pete Beach Classic was approved for Friday through Sunday, January 17 to 19. The running festivities for various local charities will be centered at the Sirata Beach Resort, 5300 Gulf Boulevard.

The weekend will include a 10K, a 5K and a half marathon along with a concert, beach bonfire and post-race parties.

According to the application to the city, organizers hope to raise about $15,000 for charities such as the St. Pete Beach Recreation Department, the Gulf Beaches Historical Museum, the St. Pete Beach Public Library and The Kind Mouse non-profit of St. Petersburg.

The city has budgeted up to $17,500 for law enforcement support from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, said Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer McMahon.

Commissioner Melinda Pletcher expressed concern about authorizing public monies to sponsor an event when a board not associated with the city decides which charities benefit from any proceeds that are raised.

During the ensuing discussion between commission members and the city manager, it was decided that a future discussion would cover all events sponsored by the city and how resulting proceeds should be distributed.

For more information about the race and to register, visit stpetebeachclassic.com.

Evander Preston to Be Honored

Commissioners approved a request by Pletcher to name the alley located on 8th Avenue “EP Lane” in honor of Evander Preston who died on September 14, 2019.

According to his website, he was a jewelry designer known worldwide who owned a gallery at 106 8th Avenue in Pass-a-Grille, St. Pete Beach.

“This is a way to pay tribute to an amazing man,” she said.