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St. Pete Beach could eventually add a fire assessment to property tax bills as the City prepares for major cuts in county funding.

The commission unanimously approved a $55,000 study Nov. 17 to determine how the assessment could work. The City had originally budgeted $85,000 for the study.

The vote does not create the assessment, but it gives the City a way to study the idea and potentially include it in future budgets. Officials said the assessment could help replace some of the money the fire department may lose through changes to EMS funding.

The study will examine how much different property types would pay. Staff said residential property owners could pay in the hundreds of dollars, although the City does not have a proposed rate yet.

EMS Cuts Drive the Discussion

The fire department gets nearly half its funding from EMS-related revenue. Commissioners heard that funding could fall by about 19% in the first year and roughly 30% by the second year.

The cuts could reach other programs that Pinellas County currently supports. The fire department’s marine operation, for example, relies on county money for equipment, training, and operations.

District 1 Commissioner Karen Marriott said EMS needs to remain a priority.

“My hope and my plea to my fellow commissioners is that we continue to make EMS a priority,” Marriott said.

She said the issue goes beyond maintaining the City’s fire rating.

“It’s not just for the ratings,” Marriott said. “It’s just to have the capabilities.”

Parking Plan Shifts Again

Commissioners reached a consensus on another change to 46th Avenue.

The City currently prohibits parking on both sides of the street. District 3 Commissioner Al Causey said residents overwhelmingly supported the ban, but some wanted residential parking restored.

His proposed compromise would allow permitted parking on the south side while keeping the north side clear, which Causey said would address concerns about a blind curve near Boca Ciega Isle.

“I don’t think we can get 100% on this,” Causey said. “But I do think we can get to 95% or 96%.”

Vice Mayor Lisa Robinson supported the compromise but said the commission needed to consider more than the residents who live on the street.

“Safety is paramount in this,” Robinson said.

She noted that the parking survey did not include people driving through the area.

Commissioners agreed the change would require another municipal code action before staff can install new signs.

Trolley Service Heads Toward an End

The commission approved ending the City’s current Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority agreement for beach trolley service effective Dec. 31. The City plans to keep paratransit service while looking for cheaper ways to provide it.

The existing agreement costs the City about $242,000 a year for trolley and paratransit services. Ending the trolley portion could save about $181,500 between January and September 2027.

Commissioners questioned whether tourism-related businesses should help shoulder the cost of transportation that serves visitors and tourism workers.

Publix Redevelopment Coming Into View

City Manager Frances Robustelli announced a Nov. 23 community meeting about the Publix and Dolphin Village redevelopment. The meeting runs 5:30-7 p.m. in the Community Center Ballroom at 7701 Boca Ciega Dr.

The grocery store would grow from about 22,000 square feet to 33,000 square feet, and restaurant space would increase by about 25%. The project calls for an elevated Publix with roughly 110 parking spaces underneath.

The developer plans to build the project in one phase, although construction could happen at different times.

No Municipal Election in March

The City confirmed that Robinson and District 4 Commissioner Jon Maldonado qualified for the March 2027 election. Both are running unopposed, so St. Pete Beach will not hold a municipal election March 9.

The next St. Pete Beach Commission meeting is Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 6 p.m.

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