St. Pete Beach Bans E-Bikes on Beach, Sidewalks

Electric bikes, scooters, and skateboards may offer eco-friendly ways to make short trips, but don’t use them on the sand or sidewalks – at least not on St. Pete Beach.

At the Dec. 14 St. Pete Beach city commission meeting, the commission approved Ordinance 2021-24, which prohibits riding any micro mobility device on sidewalks or the beach, or wherever the city posts a sign prohibiting micromobility (electric bikes, electric scooters, or electric skateboards) devices.

Anyone 16 or older can operate these vehicles in bike lanes, shared paths, and streets with speed limit signs below 25 mph.

As for parking, people must park micromobility vehicles five feet away from all walkways and must make sure the vehicles don’t block a business entrance.

This spring, St. Pete Beach officials say they’ll introduce a micromobility plan for e-bicycles and e-scooters to hash out any issues.