St. Pete Beach Briefs: Election Dates, Parking Survey, Insurance

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At their Oct. 13 meeting, St. Pete Beach commissioners set the qualifying dates for the March city election, questioned a parking survey on 46th Avenue, and renewed the City’s cybersecurity insurance. They also got an update on temporary parking at Dolphin Village and filled spots on two city committees.

Candidates Have 10 Days To Qualify

Candidates who want to run in the March 9, 2027, city election must qualify between noon Nov. 3 and noon Nov. 13.

Commissioners Question Parking Survey

Mayor Scott Tate asked staff to review survey results about parking changes on 46th Avenue. He said some people who answered may not have been directly affected by the changes, which could skew the results.

District 3 Commissioner Al Causey said new responses could be hard to gather. The issue involves safety for everyone who uses the street, not just people who live nearby, he said.

The city manager will share the survey data with commissioners.

[Read more below]

That’s not all that happened at the Oct. 13 St. Pete Beach Commission meeting. Read about FEMA money, and Pass-a-Grille Home Height Limits.

City Renews Cybersecurity Insurance

Commissioners approved a cybersecurity insurance renewal that costs about $40,350.

Vice Mayor Lisa Robinson asked why staff did not get competing quotes before renewing. Staff said vendors were slow to respond and agreed to start the process earlier next year.

Dolphin Village Parking Under Review

The City is still reviewing a request for temporary public parking at Dolphin Village while redevelopment plans move forward.

A May 2025 fire started at the CVS and spread through the Gulf Boulevard shopping plaza, severely damaging several businesses, including Publix, which closed. Publix plans to anchor the rebuilt development with a modern store.

Residents Named, Sought for Committees

Tate appointed Karen Keywood to the City’s finance and budget review committee. Seven people applied.

District 4 Commissioner Jon Maldonado invited residents to send resumes for an opening on the District 4 Parks and Recreation Committee.

The next St. Pete Beach Commission meeting is Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 6 p.m.

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