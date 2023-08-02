St. Pete Beach City Clerk Gets Raise

St. Pete Beach’s City Clerk will get what the city commission called a well-deserved raise. At the July 25 meeting, the commission discussed a new contract and raise in salary for City Clerk Amber LaRowe. Commissioners agreed that she was an exemplary employee and deserved every penny of her more than 20% raise. In addition to working full time, LaRowe received her B.A. in Public Administration in May from St. Petersburg College. Her pay raise was approved in a 5-0 vote.

Role of the St. Pete Beach City Clerk

According to the City of St. Pete Beach’s website, the city clerk’s office serves “as the liaison between the City Commissioners and our residents, providing citizens with greater access to elected officials. We also serve as the primary administrative support to the Commissioners. The City Clerk’s Office is responsible for receiving and processing public records requests.”

In addition, the clerk serves as the supervisor of any city elections, “attend and record City Commission meetings, and the numerous committees and advisory boards whose members are appointed by the City Commission; [and] keep a true and accurate record of proceedings.”

The position, mandated in the City’s charter, also includes maintaining that charter, the City’s land development code, and its code of ordinances.

The City’s charter states the role of the clerk as such:

“The city clerk shall keep and have the care and custody of the books, records, papers, legal documents and journals of proceedings of the city commission and shall carry out such additional duties as may be required by the commission.”

St. Pete Beach has three positions in its charter: a city manager, a clerk, and a city attorney. The commission makes all hiring decisions for these three officers, and these three officers report only to the commission. Every other employee reports to one of these charter officers.