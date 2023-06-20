St. Pete Beach City Manager Rey Under Investigation

St. Pete Beach City Manager Rey Gets Review

After the beginning of a performance review for City Manager Alex Rey at the St. Pete Beach City Commission meeting on June 13 and an additional emergency meeting on June 16, the Commission stripped the city manager of his major responsibilities, pending an investigation by City Attorney Andrew Dickman. The commission asked that Rey do no hiring or firing, no spending (including for items less than $25,000 in expenditures, which typically does not require commission approval), and no interference with employees, either himself or through a third party.

During the June 13 public review, Mayor Adrian Petrila indicated his displeasure with the city manager’s performance as he read from employee comment cards and exit interviews. The mayor cited complaints from city employees of a “toxic work environment,” which he attributed to Rey. However, some of the city employees attributed this “toxicity” to the divisiveness created between the new mayor and others in St. Pete Beach city government.

Toxic Workplace?

Petrila made a motion for Rey’s “suspension with pay” pending an investigation. The motion died for lack of a second.

In the follow-up emergency meeting June 16, Petrila once again called for Rey’s firing or suspension. Petrila said Rey held a city employee meeting June 14, which the mayor felt the commission’s actions the night before prohibited. Petrila said the commission asked Rey to limit his communication with employees. Rey explained he always held full staff meetings on Wednesday after Tuesday night commission meetings to keep staff informed of current events. Rey said that he encouraged employees to participate in his review process, “to hold their heads up and participate.”

Recent resignations of two procurement officers and Assistant City Manager/Finance Director, Vincent Tenaglia, have invited more questions about Rey’s performance. Was he responsible for all of these departures?

Aside from HR and personnel problems, there were other issues mentioned with regard to some of Rey’s performance. These include contracts, procurement, permitting, lobbyist designations, city ordinances, and missing the deadline to migrate fire department employees to the state pension plan.

A $20,000 Investigation Begins

By the end of the June 13 commission meeting, Commissioner Chris Marone made a motion to wait 30 days while the city attorney completed an investigation of these claims against Rey. Commissioner Ward Friszowolski said, “I like that idea.”

He added that he thought the city attorney could use some help in this investigatory effort. Commissioners suggested attorney Colleen Flynn, an employment and labor attorney, would make a good fit. The motion to give the investigation 30 days carried. The vote was 4-1, with Mayor Petrila voting no.

At the June 16 meeting, the two attorneys made a presentation as to the scope and structure of their investigation. They also offered a progress report at 30 days, and estimated that it would cost the taxpayers $20,000.