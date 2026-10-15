St. Pete Beach Clarifies Pass-a-Grille Home Height Limits

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At their Oct. 13 meeting, St. Pete Beach commissioners voted unanimously to clarify Pass-a-Grille home height limits. They also moved forward with higher planning and zoning fees, but asked staff to rethink some of them.

Resolution 2026-35 limits new homes to 28 feet above design flood elevation, with an overall limit of 32 feet.

Design flood elevation is the height a home’s lowest floor must sit at to meet flood rules, so the limit is measured from that point instead of the ground. The extra four feet can hold certain mechanical or architectural features. It cannot hold rooftop spaces meant for people to use.

Rooftop Spaces Drew Focus

Commissioners focused on homes with rooftop storage areas and access structures. Those features can effectively add another story to a home.

District 4 Commissioner Jon Maldonado said the clarification would help protect the neighborhood’s historic character.

District 3 Commissioner Al Causey supported the resolution. But he asked whether the city should change its code instead of adopting an interpretation.

Staff said Senate Bill 180 has put more burdensome land development code changes on hold until 2027. The 2025 state law bars cities hit by Hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton from adopting stricter building rules until Oct. 1, 2027.

Projects already under review can move forward under the current rules, staff said.

[Read more below]

That’s not all that happened at the Oct. 13 St. Pete Beach Commission meeting. Read about Election Dates, Parking Survey, Insurance, and FEMA Money.

Some Permit Fees Could Triple

Commissioners also approved the first reading of an ordinance that raises several fees. A practical difficulty variance would cost $750 instead of $500. Hardship variances would jump from $500 to $1,500. Most conditional use permits would also cost $1,500, up from $500. A major lodging or density request would carry a base fee of $3,500.

Mayor Scott Tate asked whether higher fees could keep small businesses from opening in the city. He pointed to his own experience running a paddleboard rental business.

“If the conditional use fee had been fifteen hundred dollars, we just would have said never mind,” Tate said. “We’ll go to Treasure Island.”

Commissioners told staff to take another look at the hardship variance and conditional use permit fees before the next reading.

The next St. Pete Beach Commission meeting is Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 6 p.m.

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