St. Pete Beach Commission: Learn About the Candidates

St. Pete Beach — aside from its recent commissioner resignation woes — has an election in District I. The two candidates are Karen Marriott and challenger Lisa Reich. The Gabber Newspaper attempted to speak with both of them, and asked each of them the same three questions to find out what they hope to accomplish if elected.

Note: The Gabber Newspaper reached out to both candidates multiple times through phone, text, and email. The Gabber Newspaper did not receive a response from Lisa Reich.

St. Pete Beach District I Candidates: Why Did You Run for City Commission?

Marriott: “It seems like people are always looking for someone to fill the spot, instead of trying to fill it themselves.

“This job shouldn’t go to the only person available, it should go to the best person available. I feel that if I’m holding others to that standard, I should hold myself to that standard. I have experience as a business owner, and as a person who has been rehabbing a building into a retail storefront.”

St. Pete Beach District I Candidates: What is Right with St. Pete Beach?

Marriott: “I think we’re always looking to improve.

“Unlike some other cities near us, we have a great mix of residents and tourists. This lets us have a focus on businesses in the City, and how we can improve for everyone.”

St. Pete Beach District I Candidates: What Do You Want to Fix with St. Pete Beach?

Marriott: “I think the biggest thing I want to see is better transparency between the City and residents.

“We live in a very small city, and the public deserves a City Commission that works with them, and makes their lives better.”

Election Day is Mar. 19; the deadline to register to vote is Feb. 20. Learn more at VotePinellas.gov.

