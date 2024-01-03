Whats Next for St. Pete Beach

Following the resignation of four of the five commissioners, the mayor and city staff continue to deal with St. Pete Beach commissioner resignations and vacancies. At the end of December, the City held special commission meetings to determine interim commissioners for Districts 1-4. To find candidates, the city clerk asked for letters of interest from residents. From those letters, filled three of the four vacancies.

District 1

Karen Marriott will represent District 1 until voters elect a representative in the March elections. Marriott is also running for the District 1 seat, against Lisa Reich. Reich, who initially submitted a letter of interest for the interim position, withdrew her letter. She asked the commission to leave the seat open, saying she believed it would give an unfair advantage to the candidate who sat in the interim seat. A third resident, Deb Edney, submitted a letter as well. The Commission appointed Marriott.

Reich and Marriott will face off for the District 1 seat in March.

In District 2, Nick Filtz is taking over as the interim commissioner.

District 3 doesn’t have a commissioner yet.

Betty Rzewnicki is running for District 3 commissioner in March, but is hoping to become the interim commissioner in that time. She has no opponent for the March election. Rzewnicki is waiting on approval from her employer to take the interim seat, according to St. Pete Beach City Clerk Amber LaRowe

The commission chose Richard Lorenzen as the interim commissioner for District 4.

District 1 and District 3 will hold general elections in March. The other two districts will have a special election in August for commissioners to serve a full term. The candidates for this special election aren’t selected yet.