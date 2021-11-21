St. Pete Beach crash kills motorcyclist

A motorcyclist died after being involved in a Saturday night crash in St. Pete Beach.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fatal crash that occurred on Gulf Boulevard Saturday night at 10:48 p.m.

According to police, “57-year-old Kenan Rader was traveling northbound on Gulf Boulevard in a white Ford pick-up truck (and) 45-year-old Eric Babb was traveling southbound on Gulf Boulevard riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle.”

Radar was making a left turn into a parking lot when the two vehicles collided, according to PCSO.

“Witnesses say the Babb was traveling at a high rate of speed prior to the crash,” according to a release from the sheriff’s office Sunday morning..

Babb was transported to Palms of Pasadena Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to PCSO.

 

