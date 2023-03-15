St. Pete Beach Dementia Study Goes Global

In June, Dr. Denise DuPree of Homewatch Caregiver of St. Pete Beach will present at the second International Alzheimer’s Disease & Dementia Conference in Rome, Italy. Her presentation is on Aging in Place with Dementia: Strategies for Successfully Aging in Place.

DuPree co-owns Homewatch Caregiver’s St. Pete Beach location. Homewatch Caregiver provides “24-hour assistance, elder care, dementia care, Alzheimer’s care, senior transportation, and more” to clients in Pinellas.

For more than 21 years, DuPree worked in the health field as an acupuncture physician. According to her conference biography, “she has extensive experience in elder care, oncology, women’s health, and postpartum care.”

Aging in Place with Dementia

According to her scientific abstract, “aging in place” describes “seniors who are able to live independently in their own homes for as long as possible.”

The objective is “to help family members and caregivers who support older adults understand the complexities of dementia.”

She shares the strategies for making a plan for older adults with memory loss who want to age in place. These strategies help older adults live independently.

DuPree’s presentation touches on “the challenges that come with each stage of dementia” and addresses possible solutions. She covers essential topics to solutions including “safety concerns, home modifications, environment management, communication issues, behavioral episodes, and tools for maintaining independence.”

