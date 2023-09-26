St. Pete Beach Discusses Loud Music, Budgets, and City Manager

At the most recent commission meeting, St. Pete Beach taxes, millage, music, and city managers were on the docket. Here’s the basics from the meeting.

Excessively Loud Music at Red, White & Booze

This year, the Pass-a-Grille restaurant and bar (formerly known as Sea Critters) received a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for a new Class-A dock. Red, White & Booze planned live music for several days and nights a week.

On July 6, the City rescinded the CUP for Red, White & Booze. The reason? Excessively loud music. Consequently, the City can revoke this permit at any time. With all things considered, the commissioners welcomed public discussion to resolve the issue.

Residents expressed aggravations and complaints about the loud music. A few employees stated “it wasn’t that loud” in support of the live music.

55 – 65 – 70 Decibels or More?

Retired police officer Bob Nicklaus said that sound over water is always amplified. He agreed that the music was too loud.

“70 DB is too much,” he said. “It causes hearing loss.”

According to commissioners, the sound control responsibility should be in the hands of ownership and the manager on duty. Commissioner Chris Marone said he wants the manager to keep a “lockbox” on the sound equipment.

Commissioners agreed to reinstate the CUP with noise and hourly restrictions.

City Manager Alex Rey

Throughout the Sept. 11 meeting, it became clear that City Manager Alex Rey would no longer serve as such. Commissioners had little to say publicly.

Vice Mayor Mark Grill explained to The Gabber Newspaper that the commissioners and Rey had come to a mutual agreement that Rey’s contract would not be renewed.

Grill said Rey no longer works for the City as of Oct. 4.

The City has reached out to former City Manager Wayne Saunders to “help us out in an interim capacity.” Hopefully, the City can continue with business as usual.

St. Pete Beach Taxes and Millage Rate

Additionally, Rey announced that the millage rate for the City of St. Pete Beach remained flat for the last six years.

“All the work that has gone into the budget process since March of this year was reviewed twice by the budget committee,” he said.

The rolled-back millage rate is 2.7327. The 2024 millage rate is 3.1500.

According to the Florida Department of Revenue, a rolled-back millage rate refers to “the amount of property taxes the property owner would. owe if there were no change to the taxing authority’s budget.”

One mil equals one dollar for every $1,000 of assessed value. For example, a home valued at $100,000 with a millage rate of 4 mils will owe $400 in taxes.

Final vote on the City budget is Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 6 p.m.