St. Pete Beach Discusses Teslas as New FreeBee Vehicles

During the July 9 meeting, the City discussed safety along Gulf Boulevard, Freebee Vehicles, and other issues.

People looking to avoid renting cars on vacation, paying for parking, or dealing with the hassles of beach driving often rely on FreeBee vehicles. FreeBee allows residents and tourists to move up and down the beach and learn about the City at the same time.

Currently, the City uses GEM-brand vehicles provided by FreeBee for this. At the May 14 Commission meeting, FreeBee raised the idea of replacing the GEM fleet with Tesla vehicles.

Teslas As FreeBee Vehicles

Tesla vehicles provide a faster service, as they can drive 10 mph faster than GEM vehicles. They also have a better battery. Currently, the GEM vehicles don’t have air conditioning, which proves problematic in the summer. Along with this, the switch would come with no additional cost to the City.

Despite this, the City decided to stay with the GEM vehicles. Residents and the City spoke about how the cars aren’t the main issue, but that the GEM vehicles would run too slowly. They feel that the slow operation is the problem, and not the vehicle, and that FreeBee can fix that.

Finally, this change will take time to go into effect, and the current vehicles do a good job, but need to do a better job.

