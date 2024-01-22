St. Pete Beach District 1 Candidate Drops Out

Major election changes are happening in St. Pete Beach. For the upcoming Mar. 19 election, Districts 1 and 3 are open. While District 3 has Betty Rzewnicki unopposed, District 1 is a race between current interim commissioner Karen Marriott and Lisa Reich. Or that’s what it was. On Jan. 16, Reich withdrew from the race. This means that following the March elections, Marriott will get sworn in and begin her term as a commissioner.

In a statement from Reich to The Gabber Newspaper, she detailed her reasons for dropping out.

“After much deliberation, I have decided to withdraw my candidacy for the District 1 seat of the St. Pete Beach City Commission to pursue my passion of protecting our beach and coastal wildlife,” said Reich. “I love St. Pete Beach and want the natural beauty and unique lifestyle we enjoy to continue for generations. For years, I have been active in sea turtle conservation and will continue to do so. Many on St. Pete Beach know me as ‘the turtle lady’.”

The Turtle Lady

In pursuit of her passion, she started a nonprofit organization called Coastal Advocacy Wildlife Group (CWAG). With this organization, Reich hopes to educate the City and its residents about conservation of the endangered animals that call St. Pete Beach home. While she is especially passionate about sea turtles, she wants to teach about all the protected species that nest on the beaches.

“I’ve been involved in sea turtle conservation for 12 years now. Season after season, hatchlings die because of improper lighting on beachfront properties,” said Reich. “I learned that there is a lot of moving parts and entities involved. In St. Pete Beach, there is a Marine Turtle Protection Ordinance, but there isn’t any enforcement. I went to look at beachfront properties, and found that none of them were compliant with the ordinance.”

Want More Election News?

The Gabber Newspaper covers elections on the South Pinellas beaches, Gulfport, and South Pasadena. Want to make an informed decision at the polls? Subscribe to The Weekly and The Beach Barnacle, our two weekly newsletters. And make thegabber.com your homepage to stay up-to-date on all the news in Gulfport, South Pinellas, and the beaches.

According to the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, sea turtles rely on dim light to lay eggs, and also make their way back to the ocean after hatching. With increasingly bright lights on beachfront properties, this has been detrimental to sea turtle populations.

“There’s a lack of knowledge in the City, property owners, and tourists,” said Reich. “I feel like I can make the most impact with my organization. It’s where my expertise is. I’m not going away, I’m still going to be involved. We’ve got a lot to do as a City, and I’m going to hold them accountable.”

St. Pete Beach District 1 Candidate

Previously, Reich had an issue with the way the City went about appointing interim commissioners after four of five commissioners resigned in December 2023. Originally, both Marriott and Reich had submitted letters of interest, but Reich withdrew hers because she felt it would make the March elections unfair. The Commission appointed Marriott.

“It doesn’t play into my decision. If I pursued City Commission, there would be limitations to my conservation work,” said Reich. “The way they went about choosing the interim commissioner was unfair, but I can still continue to work with the City on these issues. Just because I’m dropping out doesn’t mean I’m giving up.”

Want More Business News?

For more business news, subscribe to The Weekly and The Beach Barnacle, our two weekly newsletters. Make thegabber.com your homepage to stay up-to-date on all the news happening in Gulfport, South Pinellas, and the Beaches.